Don’t Make These Common Divorce Mistakes

Not understanding how divorce works means you’re at risk of making mistakes. However, by being aware of the most common ones, you might be in a strong position to avoid them and enjoy a straightforward divorce process.

If you’ve never been divorced before, you may not understand how divorce proceedings work. You might not even know the name of a divorce lawyer or what you need to do to get the process underway.

There’s no denying that divorce can be an overwhelming process when you don’t have all the facts. However, even just being aware of some of the most common divorce mistakes might put you in a strong position to proceed confidently.

Letting Your Emotions Rule

It’s only natural to have strong emotions while divorce proceedings are underway. Your entire life has likely changed in a short space of time, and you might feel anger, pain, guilt, and sadness. However, most highly-regarded divorce lawyers will tell you not to let your emotions rule. Otherwise, you might make decisions that only serve you short-term, rather than long-term.

Not Doing What’s Best for You

Divorce proceedings can sometimes be so stressful that you’re eager to get them over and done with. The faster the divorce is finalized, the sooner you can restart your life. However, eagerness to see a divorce finalized can sometimes put you at risk of accepting one-sided agreements that don’t benefit you as much as they help your ex-spouse. In fact, there’s even a risk that a divorce agreement you sign affects you negatively now or in the future.

It can be challenging to undo a divorce agreement you signed voluntarily. As a result, it can be worth working with your divorce lawyer to draw up an agreement that suits both parties equally. You might need to spend more time reaching an agreement, but it might ensure a more favorable outcome.

Not Using a Highly Regarded Lawyer

Not understanding how divorce proceedings work can sometimes mean you have no experience with divorce lawyers. You might not know that some are better than others or that some are more highly regarded.

Quality representation can be crucial when money, assets, and children are involved in a divorce. As a result, don’t be afraid to spend time looking around to find a lawyer with an excellent reputation.

Ask friends and family for recommendations, read online reviews, and check out lawyer websites. You can also meet with lawyers for initial meetings to see if they fit your needs. Remember to ensure you choose a lawyer who specializes in divorce proceedings. All lawyers have different specialties, like lawsuits and litigation, business, environmental, and family law.

Not Reading Paperwork Before Signing

Divorce lawyers will spend a great deal of time laying out your terms in a divorce document for you and your ex-spouse to sign. However, divorce lawyers are humans and can make mistakes. Never sign any legal document without checking it for accuracy. This rule applies to both documents your lawyer and your ex-spouse’s lawyer provides

Not Being Honest With Your Lawyer

Divorce lawyers are used to complicated divorce cases. They know that relationships can be complex. The worst thing you can do for yourself and your divorce case is withholding information from your lawyer. Withholding anything might disadvantage you or cause your divorce lawyer to take actions they might not otherwise take if they had all the facts.

Remember, you have attorney-client privilege. The law prohibits lawyers from disclosing personal details to others unless you waive your rights. You can rest assured that you’re likely going to be in a much better position if your lawyer knows all relevant information about your relationship and divorce.

Making Oral Agreements

Many couples end their relationships amicably and remain on good speaking terms. This means that it can be tempting to promise a spouse something in the divorce, or vice-versa, in an oral conversation when you can communicate normally.

As well-meaning as you are, making all divorce decisions through your divorce lawyer can be the best decision. That way, all terms and conditions are in writing and can be enforced. Enforcing oral agreements is rarely easy.

Not Hiring a Lawyer

Being on good terms with your ex-spouse can allow for a straightforward and stress-free divorce process. However, don’t let your ex-spouse or anyone else encourage you to leave lawyers out of it.

Divorce lawyers are there to represent your interests. They can use their years of experience to help you leave a divorce with everything you need to be comfortable in your post-divorce life. That may not happen if you navigate the often-complicated divorce process without a legal professional on your side.

Not understanding how divorce works means you’re at risk of making mistakes. However, by being aware of the most common ones, you might be in a strong position to avoid them and enjoy a straightforward divorce process.