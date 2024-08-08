Drummond Distributes Opioid Settlement Funds to Cities, Counties

Oklahoma AG identifies areas within the state that will receive opioid distributor settlement funds.

The office of Oklahoma Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, is preparing to allocate over $5 million in opioid settlement funds to nearly 40 cities and counties throughout the state to combat the ongoing crisis. The funds stem from the Opioid Distributor Settlement, a legal agreement in which participating cities and counties across various states, including Oklahoma, agreed to release claims against several major opioid manufacturers in exchange for financial compensation. Distributors the participated in the agreement include National opioid settlements have been reached with defendants Janssen, Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Kroger Co.

By reaching a settlement with these parties, states were able to drawn-out legal battles, receive funds more quickly, and distribute these to a wide variety of recovery and treatment programs, including education, prevention, and medications to reverse opioid overdoses. Since taking office in 2023, AG Drummond, in particular, has made it his priority to ensure proper distribution of funds to the communities in need of resources.

Oklahoma has been severely impacted by the opioid crisis, experiencing high rates of addiction, overdose deaths, and widespread community disruption. The state saw a significant increase in prescriptions being filled, leading to a surge in addiction and subsequent heroin use when prescription opioids became less accessible, which now often contains fentanyl, a deadly synthetic. Rural areas, in particular, were hit hard in the state, with limited access to treatment and recovery resources exacerbating the problem.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, in 2020, there were over 600 opioid-related overdose deaths among its residents, and in general, there was a consistent increase in opioid overdose deaths from 2015 to 2020. Experts believe the popularity of fentanyl contributed to his steady rise.

Last month, Oklahoma received its fourth annual payment along with a partial prepayment for the seventh year of the 18-year settlement plan. The compensation has specifically been used to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse, as well as fund prevention programs and treatment services to support those struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD). Additionally, the state is investing in the distribution of naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

“The opioid epidemic continues to harm every region of our state,” said Drummond. “Oklahomans from all walks of life are threatened by fentanyl and other deadly opioids. Cities and counties that opted to participate in the settlement now have the opportunity to fund essential remediation initiatives to fight against this dreadful epidemic.”

The cities of Norman, McAlester, and Tahlequah are set to receive the largest amounts of funding. Norman is eligible for over $1 million, McAlester for more than $350,000, and Tahlequah for over $261,000. The final distribution will be based on population per capita, the number of opioid overdose deaths, and the volume of opioids distributed in each area.

