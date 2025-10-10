Early Screen Time Linked to Lower Test Scores

Children with higher early screen exposure showed weaker reading and math performance later.

A new study from researchers in Ontario suggests that young children who spend more time in front of screens may have lower scores in reading and math later on. The work, published in JAMA Network Open, followed more than 3,000 children across the province over a 15-year period. Researchers found that every additional hour of daily screen time in early childhood was tied to a 10 percent drop in the likelihood of achieving higher academic levels in standardized tests.

The project was led by scientists from The Hospital for Sick Children and St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, working together under the TARGet Kids! research network. Data came from families who reported their children’s daily screen habits, which were later linked to academic results on Ontario’s Education Quality and Accountability Office exams in Grades 3 and 6. Researchers measured reading and math scores but found that screen time had a limited effect on writing performance.

At an average age of five and a half, children in the study spent about one and a half hours per day using screens. By age seven and a half, that number rose slightly to nearly two hours daily. These findings held true across gender and income differences, with both boys and girls showing lower reading and math results when early screen exposure was higher. According to the team, the type of content and how screens were used also played a role. Watching television or using digital media like tablets and phones had the strongest connection to weaker reading and math outcomes.

Parents participating in the study provided context for what screen use looks like in modern family life. Many described the challenges of balancing digital entertainment with learning and physical activity. One parent advisor said the findings helped validate the struggles families face in managing technology use for children who are growing up surrounded by screens. Researchers agreed that while complete avoidance is unrealistic, developing healthy viewing habits early in life could make a difference later on.

Experts involved in the project believe that both the length and quality of screen time matter. Interactive or educational content may have different effects than passive viewing. The researchers plan to study how the setting—such as whether a child is watching alone or with others—affects outcomes. They also intend to include other academic measures like attendance and report card grades in future work.

The team emphasized that their findings do not prove that screen time directly causes lower academic performance, but they show a consistent pattern worth attention. They suggested that the habits built during the preschool and early school years may shape later learning. Encouraging children to engage in reading, outdoor play, and conversation may counterbalance some of the downsides of screen exposure.

Health and education professionals involved in the project recommended collaboration between families, schools, and health providers to create age-appropriate screen guidelines. They argued that supporting parents with practical tools and flexible expectations could help establish a healthier balance. The study’s authors also called for schools to explore how digital media might be used more constructively, rather than as simple entertainment or distraction.

The research was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children. It reflects a growing effort to connect health and education data to better understand how children’s early experiences affect learning. While technology has become a normal part of childhood, this study highlights the need to think about how it is introduced and managed. The researchers hope that by encouraging mindful use of screens and supporting families in building healthier routines, children will be better prepared for success both in and out of the classroom.

Sources:

Higher screen exposure in early years tied to weaker academic achievement

Screen Time and Standardized Academic Achievement Tests in Elementary School