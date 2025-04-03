Early Work Hours Linked to Discomfort with Time Changes

A recent study reveals that people with early work hours are more likely to feel uncomfortable with the seasonal time changes, such as daylight-saving time. This finding comes from an analysis of data gathered by the European Commission in 2018, where over 4 million people from the EU’s then-28 member states shared their opinions on the time change. The study, led by researchers from the University of Seville and the University of Santiago de Compostela, uncovered some surprising trends in how people responded to these time shifts, especially in relation to the time they began their workdays.

The researchers found that people who start work earlier in the day are more likely to express dissatisfaction with the current daylight-saving system. These findings were particularly pronounced in countries situated further north. This result surprised the researchers because it didn’t seem to follow the usual pattern that links the time change to geographical location or longitude. Instead, they found that it was more connected to the time at which people start their workday, especially in relation to the time of sunrise.

The study used data from a public consultation that the European Commission held about daylight saving time. The consultation asked participants if they wanted to keep the system or make changes. The researchers treated the responses as a natural experiment to study how factors like work start times influenced people’s opinions on the time change. Even though only a small percentage of the population participated, the sample size was large enough to draw meaningful conclusions.

The researchers also looked at the relationship between work start times and the time of sunrise in the winter months. The main idea behind changing the clocks in the spring and fall is to adjust the start of the workday to match daylight hours, particularly the sunrise. The study used the time difference between the start of work and the sunrise as a way to measure light conditions at work start times. It turns out that when people start work earlier in the morning, they are more likely to oppose the current system, as it often forces them to begin their workday before the sun has risen.

This link between earlier work hours and discomfort with the time change can be explained by human physiology. The body’s internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, is sensitive to light and regulates our sleep and wake cycles. When work starts too early, particularly in the winter, it can lead to a misalignment between our biological clocks and the external environment, causing discomfort and disrupting our daily routines. This issue is more noticeable in countries with earlier work hours, especially those farther from the equator, where the daylight hours are shorter in the winter.

The study’s findings suggest that the current system of changing the clocks might be a compromise between those who prefer more daylight in the evening and those who start work earlier and are affected by the dark mornings. People who start their workdays later in the day tend to be more comfortable with the time changes, as the adjustment better aligns with their natural sleep-wake cycle. On the other hand, those who begin their work earlier would likely prefer a system that doesn’t shift the time, as it would help them maintain a more consistent routine year-round.

The researchers also note that their study doesn’t necessarily advocate for keeping or abolishing daylight-saving time. Instead, it points to the importance of understanding the effects of time changes on people’s daily lives, particularly those who work early in the morning. With more research, it might be possible to find a system that better suits the needs of people in different work schedules and geographical locations.

In the future, this research could help inform policy decisions about time changes and how they affect our health, productivity, and overall well-being. Understanding how people’s routines are influenced by time shifts is essential for improving work schedules, minimizing disruption, and promoting better mental and physical health. The findings highlight the need for more personalized approaches to time management, taking into account both individual preferences and the broader societal impact.

