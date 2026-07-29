Electrician Files Hanford Harassment Lawsuit

Electrician alleges harassment and retaliation while working at Washington nuclear construction site.

A former apprentice electrician at a major nuclear construction site in Washington has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her former supervisor and employers of repeated sexual harassment, retaliation, and workplace discrimination. The woman, who was the only female apprentice electrician at the Hanford Vit Plant in Richland, claims she experienced inappropriate conduct that continued throughout her employment and eventually forced her to leave the job.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington and names the former general foreman, Waste Treatment Completion Co., and Bechtel National as defendants. Waste Treatment Completion Co. is a Bechtel-AECOM organization involved in construction and startup work at the Hanford site, a federal project focused on processing radioactive waste for long-term disposal. The worker alleges that her foreman repeatedly made unwanted comments about her appearance, requested personal photographs, sent messages unrelated to work, and exposed his chest in front of her. The lawsuit claims the behavior became more frequent over time and created an uncomfortable and hostile work environment.

The woman also alleges that after she reported the conduct, the situation worsened. According to the complaint, the foreman retaliated against her after she raised concerns, which eventually contributed to her termination. Her lawsuit claims that company officials failed to adequately protect her or respond appropriately to her complaints. The woman’s husband, who worked at the same site as an electrician, also allegedly experienced harassment from the same supervisor. The lawsuit alleges that the foreman acted as though he was protected from consequences, claiming he was “bulletproof” and “untouchable” because of his family’s long history working at the Hanford site. According to the filing, the supervisor’s father, who worked at the site’s material tent where the woman was assigned, participated in inappropriate conduct toward her as well. The complaint claims the family connections at the workplace contributed to an environment where the supervisor believed he could avoid accountability.

The worker also claims she faced problems after suffering a broken finger that prevented her from completing certain job duties, including not receiving appropriate workplace accommodations after the injury. She left her position in September 2024, and her husband left the workplace later that same month due to what the lawsuit describes as continued harassment. The lawsuit seeks compensation for lost wages, emotional harm, legal expenses, and other damages. The claims have not been decided in court, and the defendants have not been found responsible for the allegations.

A spokesperson for Bechtel stated that the company does not tolerate harassment, intimidation, or discrimination and is committed to maintaining a safe workplace. The company declined to comment further, citing ongoing litigation.

The case comes as the construction industry continues to face concerns about harassment and discrimination. Women working in construction have reported challenges related to workplace culture, unequal treatment, and inappropriate behavior. The Hanford site has been a major federal cleanup and energy project for decades and the Vit Plant is designed to transform millions of gallons of radioactive waste into glass for safer storage. The lawsuit involving the apprentice electrician adds another workplace dispute to ongoing discussions about employee protections, accountability, and treatment of women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Sources:

Electrician files harassment lawsuit against former employer, supervisor

Hanford worker sues over sexual harassment and retaliation