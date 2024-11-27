ERISA Compliance 101: A Comprehensive Guide

If you’re offering employee benefits, you have to be ERISA-compliant.

If you are an employer who benefits your employees, you probably know what ERISA is. Don’t worry, it’s not legalese, it’s the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. You must understand ERISA and comply with it because you provide things like health plans, pensions, or other benefits.

Why Should ERISA Compliance Matter to You?

You could be thinking it’s another one of those ‘check the box’ things you’d rather skip. ERISA compliance does matter. It could cost your business big time if you don’t follow the rules. You could get fined heavily, and your employees could lose faith in the benefits you provide them. And that could affect morale and retention. That’s because by keeping everything ERISA compliant, you’re protecting both your company and your workers.

What Does ERISA Require of Employers?

Between its transparency and fairness at its core, ERISA is fundamental. Employees need to be given clear information about the benefits they can receive from their employers. This means you have to outline what’s covered, who’s eligible, and how the benefits work. Being transparent helps you stay compliant. You can’t just throw benefits at your employees and hope that they work it out for themselves. ERISA also has fiduciary responsibility as another important part. As an employer, you must look after your employee benefit plans. It’s about making decisions that put employees first. It’s about making them your number one priority. You’re in charge of making sure the plans are fairly managed, and employees get what they’ve been promised. ERISA also requires that benefit plans be funded properly. For instance, retirement funds must be able to pay benefits at the time someone retires. If you don’t fund your plan correctly, you might be responsible for covering the shortfall.

Reporting and Filing Requirements

It’s not just about having a benefit plan and then letting it sit. Employers have to file annual reports with the Department of Labor (DOL) under ERISA. The reports should contain information about the plan, such as assets and liabilities. The DOL uses this information to ensure smooth operation. Failure to file any of these reports when due can result in serious penalties. You also have to provide your employees with a Summary Plan Description (SPD). This document explains the benefit plan from start to finish. It must be simple and understandable. Every time you change the plan, you have to update the SPD and distribute the new version to employees. So, failing to do this could also land you in hot water.

How to Stay ERISA Compliant

The good news is that staying compliant isn’t all that hard. It’s all about regular maintenance. To be entitled to ERISA benefits, you will have to review your benefit plans to ensure they meet ERISA’s standards. If you don’t have an in-house team of ERISA experts, consider hiring a consultant who is an ERISA expert. And they can help you keep your plans on track with ERISA rules and stay up to date on any changes to the law. On top of this, you’ve got to keep accurate records and have strong internal controls. Keeping everything organized will let you deal with anything that comes up quickly. Additionally, if your HR team is not up to speed on ERISA’s requirements, you should take care to train them. The team runs smoother the more informed your team is.

What Happens If You Don’t Comply?

The consequences for not following ERISA are pretty serious. If you don’t file reports on time or supply the requested documents, the Department of Labor can fine you. If you don’t do this right, your employees can sue you. It may also affect your business reputation. This avoids these issues and stays on top of your ERISA obligations. Staying compliant helps avoid these issues and ensures your company remains on track with its ERISA obligations, protecting your financial health and credibility in the long run.

Conclusion

