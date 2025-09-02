ESC Calls for Mental-Heart Integrated Care

Experts urge combined mental and heart care to improve patient health outcomes.

A new statement from the European Society of Cardiology, ESC, has drawn attention to the strong and often overlooked connection between mental health and heart disease. Experts involved in the work explained that mental health concerns can raise the chances of developing heart problems, while existing heart disease can worsen mental health. When both conditions are present together, patients often face poorer health outcomes and greater challenges in daily life.

The statement, released during the ESC Congress 2025, is the first of its kind to specifically address this relationship. It calls for mental health checks to become part of routine heart care and for heart risks to be assessed in those already being treated for mental health conditions. The recommendations were written by a group of international experts led by Professor Héctor Bueno from Madrid and Professor Christi Deaton from Cambridge. They stressed that many gaps remain in knowledge and that more research is needed, but steps can be taken now to improve care.

One of the major suggestions is the creation of what the group calls “Psycho-Cardio Teams.” These would bring together heart specialists and mental health professionals such as psychologists or psychiatrists, allowing for coordinated care tailored to each patient’s situation. Such collaboration is not yet common practice, but the experts believe it is key to addressing the overlap between the two conditions.

At present, most heart treatment programs focus narrowly on physical symptoms, often leaving mental health unaddressed. Professor Bueno explained that overlooking this connection limits recovery, while Professor Deaton emphasized the importance of patients feeling able to openly discuss mental health concerns during heart appointments. Both highlighted that early screening and ongoing support for mental health could help patients and their caregivers manage illness more effectively.

The statement also raises concerns about the lack of awareness among healthcare providers. Many clinicians underestimate how common mental health conditions are in the general population, and even when working with heart patients, the psychological side is often minimized. This gap affects not only quality of life but also adherence to treatment and the likelihood of long-term recovery.

Another problem identified is the lack of clear, evidence-based guidelines. For example, there is little consensus on the best ways to lower heart disease risk among those with severe mental illness, or how to adjust traditional heart risk scores for this group. People with conditions such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder are known to be more likely to develop dangerous heart rhythm issues, some of which can lead to sudden death. Contributing factors include stress, higher rates of smoking and poor diet, limited physical activity, and in some cases side effects of medication. Despite these risks, few structured care pathways exist to provide comprehensive support.

The experts argue that the healthcare system needs a cultural shift. Integrated care should be seen as standard practice, not an add-on. Doing so would mean not only screening patients for both heart and mental health concerns but also making sure that treatment plans account for both. It would also mean extending support to caregivers, who often face emotional strain that can affect the patient’s recovery.

The statement has been endorsed by several major groups, including the European Federation of Psychologists’ Associations, the European Psychiatric Association, and the International Society of Behavioral Medicine. These endorsements reflect a broad agreement that the current system fails to fully meet patient needs.

The hope is that the new recommendations will encourage change across clinics and hospitals. While the science is still developing, the evidence is clear that treating heart health and mental health as separate issues overlooks a significant part of patient care. By acknowledging the two-way relationship between them and by fostering cooperation between specialties, healthcare systems may begin to close long-standing gaps.

For patients, the message is that both mental and physical health deserve equal attention. For providers, it is a call to rethink routine practice, recognizing that the road to better heart outcomes often runs through better mental health care.

