The Windows operating system was introduced in 1985 by Microsoft. Since the time of launch, it has been the most popular and user-friendly operating system.

An operating system is a piece of software that manages all other software applications and hardware on a machine, providing a common platform for programmes and enabling the computer to function. Today, almost all devices- from Computers to Smartphones and Smart-gadgets need an operating system to function. While a few operating systems are optimised to run on specific hardware, several are designed to run on a wide range of devices. Operating systems are generally pre-installed onto the devices. The commonly used desktop operating systems include Windows, OS X and Linux. Microsoft Windows operating system continues to be the most common desktop operating system at home and in the office.



[Infographic] The Evolution of Windows OS