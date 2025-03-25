Ex-DoD Engineer Pleads Guilty to Mishandling Sensitive Docs

A former Department of Defense employee has pled guilty to illegally keeping classified documents at home.

Gokhan Gun, a former electrical engineer at the Department of Defense, has pleaded guilty to charges of illegally removing classified materials from his workplace. Gun, who worked at the Joint Warfare Analysis Center, was authorized to access top-secret documents due to his high-level security clearance. However, in May 2024, he began removing at least five documents marked “top secret” from his workplace without proper authorization. These documents were found at his residence in Falls Church, Virginia, during an investigation by FBI agents.

Gun, a dual citizen of Turkey and the United States, used his access to highly sensitive information, which included military and defense data, to print and retain these classified records. According to prosecutors, he intended to keep them at his home, which was not an approved location for storing classified materials. Despite his training on the proper handling and security of such documents, Gun failed to follow these protocols, leading to serious legal repercussions.

The situation came to a head on August 9, 2024, when Gun was set to leave for Mexico. As he prepared to depart, FBI agents monitored his residence and found a backpack containing a top-secret document and a notebook with handwritten notes matching a classified report. Further investigation revealed additional classified materials in his home, including one document that Gun had printed just days before his planned trip.

Gun’s actions were discovered after the FBI received a tip and initiated an investigation, which led to a search of his home. The evidence collected, including several documents bearing classification markings, supported the charges against him. The investigation raised concerns about the security risks posed by the mishandling of classified materials, particularly by government employees with access to sensitive data.

The case is particularly significant because it highlights the potential consequences of security lapses within government agencies. The loss or mishandling of classified information can have serious national security implications. In Gun’s case, the FBI’s investigation revealed that his unauthorized possession of classified records was more than just a careless mistake—it was a deliberate act of removing sensitive materials from their secure environment without the proper safeguards.

Following his guilty plea, engineer Gun is set to be sentenced on June 17, 2025, and faces up to five years in prison. A judge will determine his exact sentence based on federal guidelines and other factors, such as his role in the security breach and the extent of any potential damage caused by his actions. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of following security protocols, particularly when handling highly sensitive and classified materials.

This incident is part of a broader trend of increasing concern over security breaches within government agencies. The U.S. Department of Defense has strict regulations governing the handling and storage of classified materials, and any breach of these regulations is taken very seriously. Government employees, especially those with high-level security clearances like a engineer, are required to undergo extensive training on the proper procedures for handling classified information. This case emphasizes the need for strict adherence to these protocols to prevent potential security risks.

Gun’s case also brings attention to the broader issue of trust and accountability in government institutions. Citizens expect that the individuals entrusted with national security responsibilities will follow the rules and uphold the integrity of their positions. When these expectations are violated, it not only undermines public trust but also poses significant risks to the nation’s security.

The FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) were instrumental in uncovering this case, with their thorough investigation leading to the discovery of the classified materials in Gun’s home. The case is still under review, and it is likely to have far-reaching consequences for how classified information is handled by those with top-secret security clearances.

The actions of this engineer serve as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining strict control over sensitive information. The U.S. government must ensure that all individuals with access to classified materials understand the serious responsibility they hold. It is crucial that proper procedures are followed to prevent the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents, and that individuals who violate these procedures are held accountable for their actions.

