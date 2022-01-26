Examples of Digital Workplace Sexual Harassment in Fresno

Aside from being a crime in California, cyberstalking is another example of workplace harassment.

With so many people working from home these days, digital sexual harassment has become more common than ever before in workplaces across the United States. California is considered a nation-leader in terms of digital technology, and so people are especially likely to work remotely in this state. Unfortunately, a digital workplace can be just as toxic and as intolerable as a physical workplace under certain circumstances. But what exactly does digital sexual harassment look like?

If you’re wondering whether you’ve experienced digital sexual harassment in California, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation and determine whether or not your rights have been violated. If your employer or co-workers have engaged in misconduct, you have every right to hold them accountable. Your lawyer can help you file a lawsuit, and this can result in a considerable financial settlement.

Unwelcome Sexual Messages

If a co-worker or supervisor is flirting with your over text messages, you have every right to tell them to stop. If they fail to stop, you can sue them for sexual harassment. This is exactly the same as someone flirting with you in a physical workplace without your permission. The good news is that since these interactions happen over text, there is clearly written evidence of the misconduct. You can use this evidence in your lawsuit later on.

Sending Unwanted Pornography

Instead of someone messaging you directly, they might simply share pornography with you. This can be incredibly disturbing, and it is completely illegal. Your co-workers and supervisors have absolutely no right to do this – even if they later claim that it was an accident. It is also illegal to share nude pictures of you without your permission, as this goes against California’s “revenge porn” laws.

Cyber Stalking

Aside from being a crime in California, cyberstalking is another example of workplace harassment. If you “block” someone the digital world and they continue to harass you and message you, this is considered a form of stalking in California. Criminal charges can be pressed if they threaten you.

Spreading Rumors Online

Your co-workers and supervisors are also not allowed to spread rumors about your sexual orientation, your sexual activities, or any other similar subjects. If they make these posts on social media platforms or via other methods, you can sue them.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney

If you’ve been searching the Fresno area for a qualified sexual harassment attorney, you are spoiled for choice. Select from a wide range of qualified attorneys and work with the best legal professional you can find. With their help, you can strive for the best possible outcome. Digital harassment can be just as harmful as in-person harassment. In fact, sometimes it can cause even more hardship for innocent workers who are just trying to earn a living. If you have been victimized in this manner, reach out to a lawyer and file a lawsuit as soon as possible.