Expand Your Business to Greater Heights by Involving Cryptocurrency MLM Software Development

A Cryptocurrency MLM software ensures the maximum utilization of the game-changing blockchain technology with benefits like a trustworthy business experience, complete transparency, supreme security, low latency, elimination of third parties, immutability, and accelerated execution of transactions.

MLM (Multi-Level Marketing) is one of the highly demanded businesses online. We offer a readymade Ethereum-based cryptocurrency MLM software. This will facilitate your enterprise to replicate successful MLM businesses like Million Money, Forsage, Doubleway, Etrix, and Lion’s Share. Cryptocurrency MLM software is used in different sectors like Insurance, financial services, supply chain management, transportation, real estate, healthcare, and education.

The core features of our high-quality Cryptocurrency MLM Software are

A customizable smart contract.

100% decentralization of the operations.

Availability of an unlimited number of MLM plans.

A flexible structure for P2P payment of the commission.

Integration of numerous payment gateways.

A user-friendly design.

Cross-platform compatibility.

Tracking facility to trace the history of each transaction executed on the network.

A powerful architectural design.

Benefits to reap by using our Cryptocurrency MLM Software are

No chance of any frauds or scams to take place with in-built safeguards.

Complete transparency.

Absence of any third parties ensuring cost and time savings and better operational efficiency.

The functioning of the smart contracts can be viewed on the Block Explorer at one go.

Attraction of various investors and entrepreneurs.

Instant peer to peer settlements without any delays.

Integration with the leading wallets in the market like MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Security of the data is ensured as it is stored safely in the immutable blockchain network.

Low operational costs ensuring affordability.

High return on investment guaranteed with more chance of making huge profits.

Easily traceable assets.

Improved generation of revenue with a stronger and sustainable business model.

A regular source of passive income.

Absence of downline.

Any member can join the platform at any time from any part of the world without facing any restrictions.

Real-time notifications sent through SMS and other online mediums.

The two different ways to launch an Ethereum Cryptocurrency MLM Software

You can establish an MLM platform from scratch by hiring experienced developers and allocating the necessary amount of resources.

Acquiring a white label solution or a clone script which would consist of all the necessary features and can be readily launched in the market at an affordable rate.

The process we implement for Ethereum Cryptocurrency MLM Software Development

Analyzing the client’s business requirements thoroughly.

Determining the operational scope of your organization.

Allocating the necessary technical resources.

Fixing the MLM plans and commission structure to be incorporated into the software.

Designing a friendly user interface for the MLM platform by following an agile methodology.

Creating smart contracts for the MLM platform.

Integrating a referral program.

Including all the relevant matrix algorithms in the software.

Integration of the smart contract into the business operations.

Building a wallet to receive the commission and for conducting transactions quickly.

Integration with MetaMask for desktop users and Trust Wallet for mobile users.

API integration.

Auditing the smart contract to ensure glitch-free functioning through extensive QA testing.

Deploying the functional smart contracts on your blockchain network.

Deploying the entire software on the client’s server after discussing the client’s needs.

Rendering 24×7 technical support services in different languages.

Compelling reasons behind the high demand for Ethereum-based Cryptocurrency MLM Software

The data stored on the smart contracts and the Ethereum blockchain network is transparent and completely secure.

All the transactions processed, tokens bought and sold by the users, price changes, and wallet addresses are stored in the Etherscan, which is the block explorer of the Ethereum blockchain.

A user of the platform can view and verify his entire transaction history in a straightforward manner through Etherscan.

The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) helps in creating customized smart contracts and DApps by possessing all the required library files.

Better and reliable performance when compared to other blockchain networks in the industry.

Factors to take into account before launching a Cryptocurrency MLM Software

Analyze the business methodologies of your existing competitors and try to find out their weaknesses which can prove to be your USP.

Decide how to integrate the crypto token inside your system for distribution of rewards to the users.

Fix the terms and conditions to be followed in the referral program.

Determine the joining fees for new users.

Prepare a profit table disclosing information about how much profits can be earned by the participants in the platforms in a set period.

Explain how the commission will be paid out to the different participants based on their extent of activity on the platform.

Draft the smart contract’s functionalities.

Team up with a well-versed company who have a team of experienced developers who can execute the project successfully.

Strike a good deal when every factor looks favourable to your side.

Why opt for Cryptocurrency MLM Software Development?

