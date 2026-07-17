Extreme DUI Phoenix: Penalties, Laws, and What You’re Actually Facing

Time is a factor here. A few things should happen as soon as possible after an arrest.

The name itself tells you what you need to know. An extreme DUI in Phoenix is not the same as a regular driving under the influence offense. The charges carry steeper mandatory penalties, and the financial hit can follow you for years. If your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.15% or higher at the time you were stopped, you need to understand what you’re facing before you do anything else.

Under Arizona Revised Statute (ARS) §28-1382, an Extreme DUI is defined by a BAC of 0.15%. That’s nearly double the standard 0.08% legal limit. Arizona is known for some of the toughest DUI enforcement in the country, and Extreme DUI cases in Phoenix are treated accordingly by both prosecutors and courts.

Arizona’s DUI Tiers: Where Extreme DUI Fits

Arizona divides DUI offenses into three levels based on BAC. Each tier carries its own mandatory minimums, and moving from one to the next isn’t just a technicality:

The jump from a standard DUI to an Extreme DUI alone means the difference between 10 mandatory jail days and 30, even on a first offense. That gap matters a lot.

You Can Be Charged Without Actively Driving

A lot of people don’t realize this, but Arizona’s DUI law doesn’t only apply to moving vehicles. It covers being in “actual physical control” of a vehicle, which is broader than most expect.

If you’re sitting in the driver’s seat with the key in the ignition, impaired, you can face an Extreme DUI charge in Phoenix even if the car was parked. The Arizona Supreme Court has held that courts should evaluate whether the driver’s control of the vehicle posed a threat to themselves or others. Sleeping it off behind the wheel isn’t automatically protected. It depends on the specifics.

First-Offense Extreme DUI Penalties in Phoenix

A first-offense Extreme DUI is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor, the most serious type of misdemeanor in Arizona. These penalties are mandatory by statute, and the judge has very little room to reduce or waive them:

Jail time is a minimum of 30 consecutive days. No probation, no early suspension. There’s one exception: if the court approves and you install a certified Ignition Interlock Device (IID) on your vehicle for 12 months, the mandatory minimum can be reduced to 9 days.

Fines and fees start at a base fine of $250, but there’s also a mandatory $1,000 prison construction fund assessment, plus court and processing fees. Total costs typically land between $2,500 and $3,500 before attorney fees are factored in.

License suspension follows the conviction. Once reinstated, you’re required to operate any vehicle with a certified IID for a minimum of 12 months. The device and installation costs are at your expense. You’ll also need to complete a court-mandated alcohol education or treatment program that includes at least 16 hours of instruction.

Super Extreme DUI: BAC of 0.20% or Higher

If your BAC was 0.20% or above, the charge escalates to a Super Extreme DUI. Every penalty increases from there.

The mandatory jail minimum jumps to 45 consecutive days, all served day-for-day. The only way to reduce it is to install an IID for 12 months, which brings the minimum down to 14 days. Fines and assessments typically total $3,500 or more. The IID requirement extends to 18 months after reinstatement rather than 12.

Those extra days aren’t negotiable. The statute doesn’t allow for probation or sentence suspension beyond the IID option.

What a Second Extreme DUI Offense Means

If you pick up an Extreme DUI charge within 84 months (seven years) of a prior DUI conviction, the stakes go up sharply. The mandatory minimum becomes 120 days in jail, with at least 60 of those days served consecutively.

You’re also looking at a one-year license revocation, a three-year SR-22 insurance filing requirement, and extended IID obligations. Arizona law treats second offenses as a pattern, and the penalties reflect that.

When a DUI Can Become a Felony

There’s a point where an Extreme DUI stops being a misdemeanor entirely. Under ARS §28-1383, a charge can escalate to an Aggravated DUI, which is a Class 4 felony, under a few specific circumstances, including:

A third DUI within seven years

Driving on a suspended or revoked license

Committing a DUI with a passenger under 15 in the vehicle.

A felony conviction carries prison time, not just jail, along with consequences that affect employment, housing, and civil rights long after the sentence is served.

If any of those factors apply to your situation, the legal exposure is significantly more serious than what’s outlined here and warrants its own conversation with an extreme DUI attorney.

The Real Cost of a DUI in Phoenix, AZ, Beyond the Fines

The fines are just the beginning. When you factor in attorney fees, IID rental and maintenance, increased insurance premiums, and lost wages during jail time, the total financial impact of a first-offense Extreme DUI in Phoenix can easily exceed $10,000 to $15,000.

That’s not counting longer-term consequences like employment issues, professional licensing complications, or how a conviction might factor into family court matters. These cases reach further than most people anticipate when they’re first charged.

Why Phoenix Prosecutors Treat DUI Seriously

The enforcement climate in Phoenix isn’t arbitrary. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2024 Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report, alcohol-related crashes accounted for 27.93% of all fatal crashes in Arizona in 2024, resulting in 347 deaths statewide.

Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, accounts for the largest share of those fatalities year after year. That’s the backdrop against which Extreme DUI cases in Phoenix are prosecuted. The numbers explain the urgency prosecutors and courts bring to these charges.

Can an Extreme DUI Charge Be Challenged?

Yes, though it’s rarely simple. There are legitimate extreme DUI defense strategies worth exploring with an experienced attorney.

Was the traffic stop lawful?

Was the breathalyzer properly calibrated and maintained?

Was the blood sample correctly handled through the chain of custody?

Procedural errors do happen, and they can affect the prosecution’s case in meaningful ways. But an Extreme DUI charge with clear BAC evidence requires an extreme DUI defense lawyer who knows which questions to ask and where the weaknesses might be.

Never assume the evidence is airtight before it’s been reviewed.

What to Do Immediately After an Extreme DUI Arrest in Phoenix

Time is a factor here. A few things should happen as soon as possible after an arrest.

Contact an Arizona DUI attorney right away and request an MVD (Motor Vehicle Division) hearing to contest your license suspension. There’s typically a short window to make that request, and missing it often means an automatic suspension before your case even reaches court.

Most importantly, avoid making voluntary statements to law enforcement beyond what’s legally required. Anything said after the arrest can factor into the case against you.

Getting a DUI lawyer early won’t guarantee a specific outcome, but it does maximize your options before key deadlines pass.