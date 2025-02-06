Extreme Heat Poses Growing Risk to Survival

Scientists warn that the frequency and intensities of earth’s heatwaves could become a serious threat.

As the Earth’s temperatures climb higher, scientists are sounding the alarm about the dangers of extreme heat. The rising temperatures are already threatening human survival in some areas, and if nothing is done to address this, the frequency and severity of heatwaves could become even more deadly. Experts are warning that billions of people, particularly in vulnerable areas, could face life-threatening heat in the near future.

Heat has long been recognized as a serious health risk. In 2003, Europe experienced a deadly heatwave that caused tens of thousands of deaths, and heat-related risks continue to grow, especially for older adults, outdoor workers, and people in lower-income communities. When heat stress occurs, the body can no longer regulate its temperature, leading to severe health issues and, in extreme cases, death. Over 21% of the planet’s land has already seen heat conditions that are beyond what older adults can tolerate, meaning that their bodies cannot manage the heat for even an hour.

Rising temperatures aren’t just caused by one factor but are driven by a mix of atmospheric changes, deforestation, and the overall increase in greenhouse gases. High-pressure weather systems, such as anticyclones, trap heat in certain areas, leading to prolonged heatwaves. In addition, scientists predict that heatwaves will become more frequent and severe as the planet continues to warm, especially in urban areas where temperatures tend to be higher due to buildings and concrete that absorb heat. Urbanization and deforestation only add to the problem.

Some regions are already seeing dangerously high levels of heat. Areas like the Persian Gulf, parts of North Africa, and the Indo-Gangetic Plain are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat. In these places, the heat and humidity are so high that they can exceed the limits of human survival. These wet-bulb temperatures, which combine heat and humidity, occasionally surpass what the human body can handle. At these levels, the body’s cooling mechanisms fail, causing core body temperatures to rise uncontrollably. Scientists are investigating what temperature extremes humans can survive, but many areas are already nearing these dangerous limits.

The consequences of extreme heat are dire. Since 2000, more than 260,000 people have died from heatwaves, with the highest death tolls seen in Europe, North America, and South Asia. The most vulnerable are the elderly, young children, and people with pre-existing health conditions. As global temperatures continue to rise, the number of heat-related deaths is expected to soar, particularly in densely populated areas and places with limited access to cooling. The study found that areas where the temperature exceeds certain wet-bulb limits are already facing deadly conditions, with many cities like Karachi and Lagos experiencing such dangerous heatwaves in recent years.

If global warming continues at its current pace, areas where people experience dangerous heat will expand significantly. By the time the Earth warms by 4-5°C above pre-industrial levels, more than 60% of the world’s land could experience temperatures beyond what older adults can handle, and in some places, heat could be nearly continuous. In cities, a lack of access to cooling systems like air conditioning, combined with overloaded power grids during heatwaves, could leave millions of people vulnerable to extreme heat without relief.

The solution to this crisis is not just to adapt but to slow down the rate of global warming. While certain measures, like creating more green spaces in cities, improving ventilation, and ensuring buildings are better insulated, can help, they are not enough on their own. Investments in cooling technologies and better infrastructure are necessary, as well as better heat warning systems to alert communities when conditions become life-threatening. But in the long run, cutting greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to truly limit the extent of extreme heat and its deadly effects.

In conclusion, the risks posed by extreme heat are becoming more evident, and without urgent action, the impacts will continue to grow. While immediate measures can help protect vulnerable populations, addressing climate change is key to ensuring a safer future for all. If we don’t take steps to reduce global warming, many parts of the world will face increasingly dangerous and deadly heatwaves.

Sources:

Earth is heating beyond human limits, scientists warn of deadly thresholds

Mortality impacts of the most extreme heat events