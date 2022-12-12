Failed Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lakes Files Another Election Lawsuit

In her latest lawsuit alleging unproven voter fraud, Lake has effectively asked the court to declare her the winner of an election that she lost by tens of thousands of votes.

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who failed to win Arizona’s race for governor, has filed yet another lawsuit challenging the results of the November general election.

According to Reuters, Lake has alleged widespread irregularities in the Arizona election and has asked that the court declare her governor.

However, Lake has—to date—provided absolutely no evidence of voter fraud.

The lawsuit names as defendants Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, along with high-ranking government officials in Maricopa County.

In her 70-page complaint, Lake alternately demands that she either be named governor or that the court issue an order compelling Maricopa County to conduct a new election.

“Lake received the greatest number of votes and is entitled to be named the winner,” the lawsuit alleges. “Alternately, the election must be re-done in Maricopa County to eliminate the effects of maladministration and illegal votes on the vote tallies reported by Maricopa County.”

Lake’s lawsuit makes specific allegations about voter fraud in Maricopa County—the most populous in the state—claiming that “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election.”

Nicole DeMont, the campaign manager for Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, has since decried Lake’s complaint as “nuisance” litigation.

“Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water,” DeMont said. “Independent experts and local election officials of both parties have made clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election.”

“Arizonans made their voices heard and elected Katie Hobbs as their governor,” DeMont added. “No nuisance lawsuit will change that, and we remain laser-focused on getting ready to hit the ground running on Day One of Katie Hobbs’ administration next year.”

Maricopa County spokesperson Fields Moseley said that the county “looks forward to sharing facts about the administration of the 2022 General Election and our work to ensure every legal voter had an opportunity to cast their ballot.”

P.B.S. notes that Lake had earlier filed a lawsuit asking that Maricopa County hand-count all ballots cast during the November election.

While the case was eventually dismissed, the judge sanctioned Lake’s attorneys, finding that they made “false, misleading and unsupported factual assertions” in their lawsuit.

Lake’s lawyers have maintained that their claims were “legally sound and supported by strong evidence.”

Nevertheless, Lake has been unable to produce any compelling evidence of widespread voter fraud, whether in Maricopa County or any other Arizona district.

In recent years, Republican candidates across the country have increasingly turned to the courts to challenge electoral losses, with many citing unfounded claims of voter fraud and election interference.

