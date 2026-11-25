Undeclared milk protein prompts nationwide removal of thousands of supplement packages.

A nationwide recall involving nearly 22,000 packages of a bone and joint supplement has received the most serious risk classification from federal regulators because of an undeclared milk ingredient that could cause severe reactions in people with milk allergies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall of OsteoDenx dietary supplement capsules as Class I on November 23. The products contain lactoferrin, a protein obtained from cow’s milk, but milk was not listed on the product packaging. Milk is one of nine major food allergens that must be identified on food labels.

The labeling problem could put people with milk allergies or serious sensitivities at risk without their knowledge. Someone taking the capsules may have no reason to suspect that the product contains a milk-derived ingredient, particularly when the packaging does not identify it. A Class I classification is the FDA’s highest level of concern for a recalled product. It is used when there is a reasonable chance that exposure could lead to serious health problems or even death. For people with a milk allergy, consuming a product containing an undeclared milk protein can trigger a reaction that may require emergency treatment.

California-based bioQuad Life Sciences first announced the recall on November 13. The company said the issue came to its attention during a routine FDA inspection. According to the original announcement, distribution of the affected products had been stopped until packaging with corrected labeling could be made available. At the time of that announcement, the company had not received reports of illnesses connected to the recalled capsules.

OsteoDenx is marketed as a dietary supplement intended to support bone and joint health. Bone naturally changes throughout a person’s lifetime as the body removes old bone tissue and replaces it with new material. However, bone loss can gradually exceed new bone growth after peak bone mass is reached, which generally happens around age 30. Changes in the joints can also occur with age, sometimes making movement less comfortable.

Regular physical activity and a balanced diet that includes calcium and vitamin D are commonly recommended to support bone health. Some people also choose supplements as an additional part of their daily routine. However, the OsteoDenx recall serves as a reminder that supplements can contain ingredients that may not be suitable for everyone, particularly when allergy information is missing from the label.

The OsteoDenx supplement recall involves capsules that were sold nationwide between November 1, 2024, and November 11, 2026. Sales took place through the bioQuad Life Sciences website, Amazon, other resellers, and a dental clinic in Redwood City, California. The product comes in paperboard cartons containing either 30 capsules weighing 17.85 grams or 60 capsules weighing 35.7 grams. Consumers can find the lot number and expiration date on the side of the carton. The affected 30-count packages carry UPC numbers 857294007228 or 857294007225 for products sold through Amazon. The 60-count packages carry UPC numbers 857294007341 or 857294007242, with the latter associated with Amazon sales. All four package versions are affected when they carry either of the following lot numbers and expiration dates: lot 0524100, expiring May 2027, or lot 0625041, expiring August 2028.

The company advises anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity not to consume the affected capsules. Consumers who have purchased one of the recalled lots should discard the product. Those who bought the affected packages can contact the company to request a full refund or a replacement with packaging that includes the corrected information.

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