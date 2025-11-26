FDA withdraws talc rule while preparing a new testing proposal.

The federal government has taken a new turn on the question of asbestos testing in products that contain talc, setting off a new round of debate among health groups, industry voices, and policy watchers. The Food and Drug Administration announced that it is pulling back a rule introduced under the previous administration that would have set testing rules for talc-based cosmetics. This older plan called for checks that could detect asbestos, a mineral that has long been linked to cancer when inhaled. The change leaves a period of uncertainty for companies, consumers, and health experts while the agency prepares a new version of the rule as required by a law passed in 2022.

The notice, published this week, said the current administration wants to rethink how the rule should work. The agency pointed to scientific questions, testing limits, and legal factors that came up during the comment period. These concerns made clear that the earlier proposal might not work as written, and it might have broader fallout than expected. Some of the comments raised alarms that the old plan could stretch beyond cosmetics and reach certain drugs that also contain talc. That warning added pressure for a more careful rewrite, since changes to drug-related rules can ripple through other parts of the health system.

Talc and asbestos sit near one another in the earth, which means mining can pull both minerals from the same place. Because of that, products made with talc can hold small amounts of asbestos unless the talc has been tested enough to be cleared. Asbestos has been studied for decades, and its link to cancer is well accepted in medicine. Even small fibers breathed into the lungs can cause long-term harm. Health advocates have argued that tighter testing rules are needed to prevent hidden exposure, especially since talc is used in powders, makeup, and personal care items used every day by millions of people.

Some public health leaders expressed anger at the withdrawal. One longtime advocate said the decision leaves people at risk when a stronger layer of protection is needed. He called the step backward and said it raises questions about how serious leaders are about keeping harmful substances out of common products. His comments reflect a wider worry that the replacement rule may take time to release, leaving a gap before clear testing methods are set.

The FDA’s notice stressed that the new rule being drafted will still meet the demands of the 2022 law. That law orders the government to put in place a testing standard for asbestos in talc-based cosmetics. What remains unknown is how different the new rule will look from the old one. The agency did not say what shifts may come but did warn that the old version might have touched other product lines in ways that were never intended. That hint has fueled guesses among those who track federal policy, with some thinking the next version may draw sharper lines around what is included.

Industry groups are waiting to see how the final plan could shape their future costs and production steps. Stronger testing could raise expenses, but unclear rules can also create problems if companies are unsure how to follow them. Consumer groups, for their part, are watching to see if the next proposal offers clearer and stronger protection. The situation highlights a long-running challenge: how to handle minerals that sit close together in nature and how to prevent one from slipping into products meant for daily use.

While the new version of the rule is still in the works, the discussion around asbestos in talc remains active. The mix of legal, scientific, and public concerns ensures that the next steps will draw close attention. For now, the withdrawal marks a pause, not an end, as federal officials sort through the details needed to build a plan that addresses health risks without causing unexpected trouble across other product areas.

Sources:

FDA pulls plan to test talc-containing cosmetics for asbestos

FDA drops proposed rule on asbestos testing in cosmetics