Federal Government Challenges Milwaukee Mask Ordinance

Federal lawsuit challenges Milwaukee ordinance restricting law enforcement officers from wearing masks.

A legal fight has begun between the federal government and the city of Milwaukee over a local law that limits when law enforcement officers can cover their faces while working in public. Federal officials argue the city has no legal power to tell federal officers how they must dress or identify themselves while carrying out their duties. Milwaukee leaders disagree with this stance and say the rule was created to improve public trust and accountability, which is automatically diminished when officers wear facial coverings. The lawsuit was filed against the city, its mayor, city attorney, and police chief. Federal lawyers argue that the U.S. Constitution prevents cities and states from controlling how federal agencies perform official work. According to the complaint, federal officers must be free to decide how to carry out their responsibilities without local governments placing restrictions on their actions, and this goes against a city mask ordinance recently put into place.

The lawsuit asks the court to block Milwaukee from enforcing the mask ordinance against federal officers. The city approved this ordinance in April of this year after concerns were raised about officers covering their faces during public encounters. The law says law enforcement officers performing official duties cannot hide their faces with masks or other coverings. It also requires officers to display their names and the agency they work for in a way that can be easily seen.

City leaders said the measure was created because people may feel frightened or uncertain when approached by armed officers whose identities cannot be confirmed. Supporters of the mask ordinance believe visible faces and clear identification help build confidence between law enforcement and the public while making officers more accountable for their actions.

The dispute became more serious after Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke informed federal prosecutors that the city believed the ordinance also applied to federal officers. In a letter, Goyke argued that residents have the right to know whether armed individuals making arrests or detentions are legitimate law enforcement officers. He also expressed concern about allowing federal immigration officers to decide for themselves when to hide their identities, saying that broad discretion could reduce accountability. Federal officials strongly rejected that position, arguing that officers sometimes need to wear face coverings to protect themselves and their families from harassment, threats, or the release of personal information online. Government attorneys said preventing officers from making those decisions could place them at greater risk while carrying out their duties, particularly in contentious situations.

The filing argues that decisions about protective equipment should be made by federal agencies rather than local governments. According to the complaint, removing that flexibility could interfere with federal law enforcement operations and affect officer safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel criticized Milwaukee’s ordinance, saying it creates conflict between local and federal law enforcement agencies that often work together. He said both groups share responsibility for enforcing the law and protecting communities, and he argued that the city should not place rules on how federal officers perform their jobs. The case will now move to federal court, where a judge will decide whether Milwaukee can legally apply its ordinance to federal officers. The outcome could affect similar laws in other cities.

Sources:

Feds sue Milwaukee over ordinance against law enforcement masking

DOJ sues Milwaukee over mask ban for federal agents