Fighting Retaliation After Sexual Harassment in Charleston

As an employee, you have every right to report sexual harassment at your workplace. Unfortunately, many employees learn that their employers aren’t exactly pleased to hear about these reports. In fact, they may be so frustrated about these reports that they lash out against the victims of sexual harassment. This is known as “retaliation” in the legal world, and it is completely illegal. The good news is that you can hold your employer accountable for this misconduct by suing them in a civil court.

That being said, you can’t do this alone. You’ll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Charleston in order to assess your unique situation and determine the best way forward. Follow your attorney’s legal advice, and you can sue your employer in the most efficient manner possible. These lawsuits often result in considerable financial settlements.

What is Retaliation?

Retaliation is a broad term used to describe consequences that an employee may face for reporting sexual harassment. Virtually any kind of negative consequence can be considered retaliation. Here are a few examples:

Being fired

Being demoted

Being assigned less pleasant duties

Being shunned

Losing benefits

Reduced hours

When Can I Sue for Retaliation?

You can sue for retaliation if you reported sexual harassment and later experienced any of the aforementioned consequences. In addition, it’s important to note that you can sue even if you were reporting sexual harassment on behalf of someone else. For example, if you witnessed a fellow co-worker and you decided to report it to your supervisor, you can sue if you then experienced retaliation.

How Much Money Can I Get From a Retaliation Lawsuit?

Retaliation lawsuits are often part of a larger sexual harassment lawsuit. For example, you might be suing an employer for allowing the sexual harassment to occur and firing you after you reported the harassment. In this situation, you could recover compensation for a wide range of damages. Looking specifically at the economic consequences of retaliation, it is possible to receive compensation for missed wages due to being fired. You may also recover missed wages due to being demoted, missing out on bonuses or raises, and much more. And of course, you can also sue for emotional distress, psychological trauma, and other non-economic damages associated with sexual harassment.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the South Carolina area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, you’re pretty much spoiled for choice. There are numerous attorneys in the area who can help you with your lawsuit, and these legal professionals are often incredibly committed and passionate about employee rights. With their help, you can hold your employer accountable for their misconduct and recover a considerable settlement. Book your consultation today.