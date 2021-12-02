Find a Personal Injury Lawyer in Tampa, Florida

Time is of the essence in such cases, because you need to establish that yours is a negligence case if you want to receive fair compensation for your suffering.

Accidents happen. Usually unexpectedly, while you’re driving to work one fine morning or while you’re out having fun at an amusement park with the family. When you’re injured in some sort of accident your whole life is turned upside down and you need to know who to turn to for help. If you’re on the west coast of the Sunshine State, you should reach out to experienced personal injury lawyers in Tampa, Fl, sooner rather than later.

Most of the cases personal injury attorneys have to deal with are car accidents. No wonder since, in Florida, there are 200,000 car accidents per year on average. Tens of thousands of people end up requiring medical care, many of them long term.

When you’re left with severe injuries, you’ll be faced with mounting hospital bills. You’ll be under a lot of pressure to accept whatever settlement your insurance company puts on the table. If you know what’s good for you, don’t sign any kind of paper without talking to highly-skilled Tampa accident lawyers first.

Insurance people know you’re in a tight spot and desperately need money so they’ll try to make you settle for way less than you deserve. You need to be tough to negotiate with them and if you’re still in the recovery stage you’ll be in no condition to fight them.

Plus, you need to know the laws inside out to bargain with insurance and only Florida accident lawyers with many years of practice can do that.

Just to give you an example – Florida uses the comparative negligence rule. This means that if you’re found to be partially responsible for the crash, your damages will be reduced based on the percentage of your fault. And they will try to find you at fault somehow.

While car crashes account for most of their workload, accident lawyers also see many clients injured in other types of accidents, like slip and falls, amusement park or pool accidents, or premises liability cases. Even dog bites can cause significant injuries.

If you or a loved one were in such an accident recently, you should talk to an attorney right away.

Time is of the essence in such cases, because you need to establish that yours is a negligence case if you want to receive fair compensation for your suffering. You’ll want your lawyer on the scene as soon as possible, to talk to eye witnesses and collect evidence.

If your kid nearly drowned at the pool, you need proof that they did not have adequate safety measures in place and the lifeguard was busy with his phone instead of watching the kids.

Another thing you need to keep in mind are the statute of limitations. In Florida, you have four years from the date of the accident to file a claim. However, different rules apply if you want to sue local or state authorities.

On the other hand, you don’t want to wait too much. The more time passes, the more difficult it will be to establish that your injury was caused by an accident that happened years ago. You want to act fast. And, no, you won’t have to get out of bed for that. You focus on getting your health back and let the accident lawyers deal with the legal matters.