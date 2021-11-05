Florida Gov. DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate

Florida Gov. DeSantis claims that this is only the beginning of the Biden administration’s supposed over-reach against unvaccinated Americans.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his state plans to join a Georgia-based lawsuit against the Biden administration’s recent COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

According to ABC Action News, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will soon require every business with 100 or more employees to ensure that all of their workers are fully vaccinated no later than January 4th.

Employees who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons must be tested at least once per week.

In a statement, Gov. DeSantis said that, while the Biden administration announced the rule weeks ago, they did not publish any guidance until recently.

“I think it’s interesting that this is being done under the guise of emergency power,” DeSantis said. “It was announced two months ago. Then why did it take you two months to publish it, and it doesn’t take effect until January?”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also questioned the rule’s timeline, and said she was not sure whether coronavirus is a “grave danger” to American workers.

“First, let’s start with the fact that they aren’t using the normal rule-making process. They’re saying this is an emergency, and we’re going to cut through all of the normal safeguards and protocols because this is an emergency,” Moody said.

“OSHA was set up to deal with workplace situations. And, in fact, when you’re regulating the workplace, it’s supposed to prevent against grave danger,” Moody. “For chemicals and other workplace situations–not a general health policy or a mandate using an agency to force that on the American worker.”

DeSantis also suggested that, if the federal government is not stopped now, it may continue to impose additional rules on Americans who believe the vaccine is unsafe.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. DeSantis said. “There will be more restrictions and more power brought to bear.”

“As far-reaching as this is, this is only the beginning for what they’re contemplating doing going forward,” he said.

DeSantis further said that neither the Biden administration nor the federal government is legally equipped to make such mandates.

“This is not consistent with a government of limited and enumerated powers,” DeSantis said. “There is no general police power, there is no power to mandate on the American people from the federal government.”

“Individuals should make informed choices about their own healthcare,” he added. “They shouldn’t be coerced into getting the jab.”

OSHA, notes FOX News, is threatening businesses with $14,000-per-violation fines if it does not enforce the emergency health rules.

The guidance will become official policy once it is published in The Federal Register, and take effect from January.

Florida and its allies are expected to file immediate lawsuits once the guidance is live.

