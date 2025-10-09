Florida Keys Inventor Takes on Marine Giants in Patent Showdown

As the case moves forward, Florida’s marine industry — from garage inventors to established manufacturers — will be watching closely.

A Florida Keys inventor, who started with nothing more than a garage idea, is now squaring off against a fleet of marine industry giants. On August 8, 2025, Sea Swivel Inc. filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida (Case No. 1:25-cv-23581), claiming that three competitors copied its patented swiveling trolling-motor mount design including, Rhodan Marine, one of the largest trolling motor manufacturers. It’s a classic David vs. Goliath showdown: a lone inventor defending his breakthrough against industry giants with deeper pockets and wider reach.

The Patent and Alleged Infringement

The case centers on the “Sea Swivel,” invented in 2023 by Mark Berta, an experienced marine technician from the Keys. Berta developed the swiveling mount after observing anglers risk injury while climbing onto the bow of boats to deploy heavy trolling motors in rough seas. His design allows the motor to rotate, stow, and deploy from the cockpit, removing the need for dangerous maneuvers at the bow of the vessel.

The device began as a home-built prototype but soon caught the attention of boaters and retailers. Today, it is sold through West Marine and distributed by CWR Wholesale Distribution, with growing use on center-console boats popular in offshore fishing.

According to the lawsuit, competitors with much deeper pockets and broader distribution began marketing similar products that, in Sea Swivel’s view, copied his patented swiveling mechanism. All three defendants are accused of infringing U.S. Patent No. 12,258,111, issued to Berta in March 2025 and assigned to his company.

Represented by EPGD Business Law, Sea Swivel’s complaint seeks a permanent injunction to stop sales of the accused products, along with damages, attorneys’ fees, and a full accounting of profits.

Industry Context

Florida leads the nation in recreational boating, with an estimated $31 billion annual economic impact. The state’s marine sector is built not only on large manufacturers but also on small-scale innovators who refine boating equipment. Even accessories that may seem niche — like trolling-motor mounts — can have meaningful effects on safety, convenience, and market competition.

Observers note that the Sea Swivel case highlights the uneven playing field between independent inventors and corporate competitors. In industries where small design changes can have a big impact on functionality, intellectual property law may be the only shield a lone innovator has against better-funded rivals. If courts signal that patents on such components will be enforced, it could encourage more garage-to-market inventions. If enforcement proves difficult, small inventors may hesitate to invest the time and resources needed to protect their work.

Broader Implications

For Berta, the case is not only about one product but about whether independent inventors can bring innovations to market without losing control of them once larger companies take notice. The situation echoes classic David vs. Goliath stories of lone inventors forced into long legal fights to defend their patents against corporate adversaries.

The lawsuit will also test how aggressively federal courts in Florida apply patent protections in specialized markets like marine equipment. A win for Sea Swivel could embolden other small manufacturers to assert their rights against industry giants. A loss, however, might underscore the steep uphill battle independent inventors face in proving infringement and defending patents that are still relatively new.

Next Steps

The defendants have not yet filed responses to the complaint. Initial case management deadlines are expected in the coming weeks, and the court will soon set a schedule for motions and discovery.

As the case moves forward, Florida’s marine industry — from garage inventors to established manufacturers — will be watching closely. This lawsuit represents more than a single patent dispute: it’s a test of whether the little guy can stand up to the giants of the industry and win.