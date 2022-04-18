Florida Man Sentenced to 80 Years for Producing and Distributing Kiddie Porn 

He admitted to the undercover agent being a pedophile and shared plans to molest another child at his place of employment.

According to Yahoo! Money1, a former Florida man who worked at a water park has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for producing kiddie porn. He produced and distributed child sexual abuse materials and posted them over the internet. Court records say that he molested three young children on video, two of which were under the age of 12. He offered to meet an undercover agent in person to trade child victims.

He admitted to the undercover agent being a pedophile and shared plans to molest another child at his place of employment at Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park, about an hour drive from St. Petersburg, Florida.

He pleaded guilty on October 8, 2021 and was ordered by a judge to serve 15-years of supervised release and sex offender registration on top of 80 years in prison.

Sexual harassment against children can lead to worse crimes in the future

Florida law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In the case of children, these claims should be taken more seriously because of raging hormones and sensitivities that adults may not feel. A sexual harassment attorney can handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Florida law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve children. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment or sexual assault, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your parents, amusement park police, and city police.

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with your parents and seek help

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to assist your legal strategy.

Children throughout the State of Florida who experience or witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You and your children are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

Source:

1. https://money.yahoo.com/former-orlando-water-park-employee-183500411.html