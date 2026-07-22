Pharmacist faces conviction after distributing thousands of opioid pills unlawfully.

A Florida pharmacist and pharmacy owner has been convicted in a federal case involving the illegal distribution of hundreds of thousands of high-dose, addictive oxycodone pills. A federal jury in South Florida found Olushola Yusuf, 60, responsible for taking part in a scheme that moved more than 335,000 oxycodone 30mg tablets through two pharmacies she owned and operated. Court records presented during the trial showed that Yusuf filled large numbers of prescriptions for customers who did not have a valid medical need for the powerful opioid medication. The pills were distributed through Boots LLC, doing business as Striderite in Margate, Florida, and Chans Pharmacy Plus in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Investigators stated that Yusuf charged customers much higher prices than normal pharmacy costs and required cash payments. Some individuals reportedly paid up to $1,000 each month for the medication. Evidence presented at trial showed that certain customers traveled long distances across Florida because other pharmacies had refused to fill their prescriptions. Oxycodone 30mg is the strongest available form of the medication and is generally prescribed for patients with severe pain caused by conditions such as serious injuries, major surgeries, or advanced illnesses. Because of its strength and risk for addiction, pharmacies are expected to carefully review all prescriptions for this particular dose and watch for signs that medications may be misused or diverted to the illicit drug market.

Prosecutors argued that Yusuf ignored repeated concerns raised by employees and federal authorities. Witness testimony indicated that the pharmacies operated in unusual ways, including keeping doors locked during business hours and allowing entry only to specific customers. Some individuals who received the medication were accused of obtaining pills for other people, including suspected drug dealers who collected prescriptions for multiple patients. The case showed how opioid distribution problems can occur in medical settings when red flags are blatantly ignored. Officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Drug Enforcement Administration DEA), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said pharmacists have an important responsibility to prevent controlled substances from reaching people who may misuse them.

The jury convicted Yusuf of conspiracy to illegally distribute controlled substances and five separate counts of illegal drug distribution. Her co-defendant, Saman Gimenez, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and is scheduled for sentencing later this year. Yusuf faces a possible maximum sentence of up to two decades behind behinds for each count. A federal judge will decide the final sentence after reviewing federal sentencing rules and other legal factors. As of now, the sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 14, 2026.

The conviction comes as federal agencies continue efforts to address illegal activity involving prescription medications and health care fraud. Officials have stated that medical professionals who misuse their authority to distribute controlled substances can face serious criminal consequences. These channels have been especially problematic as the opioid crisis continues and the government continues to monitor for signs of illegal business activities. The Florida case serves as another example of federal enforcement actions involving prescription drug diversion. While pharmacies play an important role in providing medications to patients, federal officials must continue to regulate the market to ensure you’re operating as intended.

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Florida Pharmacist Convicted of Massive Oxycodone Distribution Conspiracy

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