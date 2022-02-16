Florida Roads Can Be Dangerous: Truck Accidents in the Sunshine State

Do you know what to do if you’re involved in a truck accident? You need to be prepared for such an event because when you’re injured and in a state of shock you won’t be able to think clearly.

How many times has it happened to you to find the traffic stopped on the highway following a truck accident? Whether it’s on I-10 or highway 20, you know it might take at least an hour before normal traffic resumes. Sometimes you pass an overturned truck and horribly mangled cars and you’re happy it’s not your car, but with over 32,000 crashes involving trucks each year in Florida, you never know how long your luck is going to hold.

Do you know what to do if you’re involved in a truck accident? You need to be prepared for such an event because when you’re injured and in a state of shock you won’t be able to think clearly.

According to Florida truck accident lawyers, when you’re injured in a crash you need to do whatever you can to help establish the causes as this will be crucial when it comes to determining what damages you’re entitled to. And you’re going to need a lot of money as severe injuries like back or spine damage, internal injuries or traumatic brain injuries will leave you with huge medical bills.

Obviously, the first thing you do after an accident is to assess the situation of the victims and call for medical help. If there’s the risk of a fire breaking out, help the victims get out of their vehicles and pull them to safety. If not, better leave them where they are and let the paramedics deal with the situation, as moving a crash victim can aggravate their injuries.

You also need to call the police as their report will be an important piece of evidence when you file a claim.

One major mistake Tallahassee truck accident lawyers warn against is underestimating the severity of your own injuries. Even if you’re just a bit sore and think you’ll be alright in a couple of days, you still need to see a doctor right away. Some injuries take days to manifest themselves so you need to get checked out right away. If you do have some internal injury you want it taken care of as soon as possible, and you want solid proof that you were injured in the accident.

Once you’ve taken care of your medical issues, you need to start thinking about the legal issues and get in touch with reliable truck accident lawyers. Schedule a free consultation and have them review your case. Don’t worry, if you’re confined to your bed they’ll come to you.

Your lawyers will conduct their own investigation into the crash. If the truck driver was at fault, they’ll want to know why. Maybe they didn’t have the right training or maybe they were overworked and the crash was caused by driver fatigue. If the trucking company is to blame for a negligent hire or for failing to enforce federal regulations on the number of hours commercial drivers can work per shift, you can claim significantly more damages from their insurers than you’d get from your own insurance. Also, if the accident was caused by a mechanical failure, you have a case against the trucking company as it is their duty to provide adequate maintenance to their vehicles. And trucking companies are required to carry $750,000 liability insurance. This can make all the difference to your financial situation in the months and years to come.