Florida Tests Find Arsenic in Popular Candy Brands

Florida testing finds arsenic in popular candies, raising child safety concerns

Florida health officials recently released findings that have raised concern among families who regularly buy candy for children. Under a state program focused on food testing, laboratory staff examined dozens of well-known candy products and found that many contained measurable amounts of arsenic. The results surprised many because the candies tested are widely sold, heavily advertised, and often seen as harmless treats.

The Florida Department of Health tested 46 candy items made by 10 large manufacturers. Arsenic was found in 28 of those products. The testing was part of a broader effort to look for heavy metals in foods commonly eaten by children. Arsenic is a naturally occurring element that can enter food during growing, processing, or packaging. Even though it can be found in small amounts in soil and water, long-term intake is linked to serious health problems.

Health officials explained that the goal of releasing the data was not to cause panic, but to help families make informed choices. Children are more likely than adults to eat candy often, and their bodies are still developing. This means repeated exposure to low levels of harmful substances may pose a higher risk over time. The department emphasized that no child is expected to become sick from eating candy once in a while, but regular intake of certain products could add up.

The report included estimated yearly limits for how much of each candy a child could eat before reaching a level of concern. Some limits were lower than many parents might expect. For example, a child could reach the suggested yearly limit after eating just a few pieces of some chewy or sour candies. In other cases, the limit was higher, allowing for more pieces over the course of a year. Chocolate bars, gummies, hard candies, and fruit-flavored chews were all represented on the list.

Among the products flagged were gummy candies, chewy fruit snacks, sour candies, chocolate bars, and caramel treats. Several household names appeared more than once. The list showed that arsenic was not limited to one type of candy or one company. Instead, it appeared across many styles and brands, suggesting the issue may be tied to shared ingredients or production methods rather than a single source.

Officials noted that arsenic can enter candy through ingredients such as fruit flavors, corn syrup, rice-based components, or processing aids. Because these ingredients may come from different regions or suppliers, levels can vary from batch to batch. The department encouraged manufacturers to review sourcing and production steps to reduce unwanted contaminants.

Parents and caregivers are being advised to treat candy as an occasional indulgence rather than a daily snack. Health experts often recommend limiting sweets for many reasons, including dental health and sugar intake. The presence of heavy metals adds another reason to be mindful of how often and how much candy children eat. Offering a variety of snacks and rotating treats may help reduce repeated exposure to any one product.

The department also encouraged families to read reports carefully instead of focusing on headlines alone. Some candies tested did not show concerning levels, and many of the flagged items had limits that allow for moderate enjoyment over time. The findings are meant to guide safer choices, not to label any single candy as forbidden.

Florida officials said testing like this may continue and could expand to other food categories. As awareness grows, similar reviews may happen in other states. For now, the report serves as a reminder that even familiar foods can carry hidden risks, and that clear information helps families decide what belongs in the pantry.

Twenty Keywords: Florida candy testing, arsenic in candy, children food safety, Florida Department of Health, heavy metals food, candy safety report, arsenic exposure children, popular candy brands, gummy candy arsenic, chocolate bar testing, sour candy safety, food contamination testing, child health risks, candy consumption limits, food lab results, snack safety concerns, arsenic exposure food, state food testing, candy health warning, consumer safety report

Sources:

Arsenic found in 28 popular candy products

Florida candy toxin test results raise concerns, questions