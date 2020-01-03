Florida Woman Sues Epstein Estate

The woman claims she was molested by Epstein in his Palm Beach mansion in 2003, when she was only 14 years old.

A Florida woman is suing the estate of late billionaire and convicted child predator Jeffrey E. Epstein.

The Miami Herald reports that the suit was filed by Fort Lauderdale attorney Bradley J. Edwards in late December. It’s seeking damages from Epstein lawyers Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, who are settling the late billionaire’s estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where their client lived part-time until his arrest in July 2019 and eventual death in a New York City jail in early August.

According to the Herald, the suit’s filed on behalf of a pseudonymous woman referred to into the filing only as JJ Doe.

Doe, says the lawsuit, was a 14-year old resident of Palm Beach County, Florida, in 2003. In that same year, she was invited to Epstein’s waterfront mansion in Palm Beach. Once there, Epstein offered the teenager $200 for what was supposed to be a massage. But the legal complaint claims that Epstein coerced into performing sexual acts.

“Out of fear, plaintiff complied with Jeffrey Epstein’s commands,” the lawsuit states.

Epstein purportedly pinched the teenager’s nipples, groped her, touched her between the legs and visibly masturbated.

“During the encounter, plaintiff resisted Jeffrey Epstein’s advances and demands, yet was assured if she complied, then he would stop and it would end soon,” the suit added.

Doe claims she was summoned to Epstein’s mansion at the behest of another minor, alleged in the suit to have also been “abused and manipulated into sexual misconduct.”

The Herald notes that Doe’s story is reminiscent of those told by other Epstein accusers, who’ve likened the billionaire’s perversions to a “sexual pyramid scheme.”

The lawsuit states that Doe “has in the past suffered, and will in the future suffer, physical injury, pain and suffering, emotional distress, psychological trauma, mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, loss of dignity, invasion of her privacy, disability, disfigurement, and loss of her capacity for enjoyment of life.”

As the Herald reports, the suit is filed amidst the Federal of Bureau of Investigation’s ongoing inquiry into Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s one-time partner. Maxwell is suspected of playing a critical role in financing Epstein’s procurement of underage girls as well as the operation’s maintenance.

Victims say that Maxwell, along with recruiting teenage girls, also “trained” them to perform massages—the same massages Epstein used to segue into inappropriate and illegal sexual propositions.

The Associated Press reports that the Epstein estate and its interests are facing more than a dozen different lawsuits, seeking millions of dollars in compensation for the late billionaire’s misdeeds. The scope of Epstein’s crimes was broad, with offenses allegedly taking place in New York City, Florida, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgins Islands and France.

