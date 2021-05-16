Floyd Mayweather, Promotion Company Sue PAC Entertainment for Breach of Contract

Mayweather’s promotion company says that PAC Entertainment Worldwide missed a $30 million payment deadline.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather has filed a massive lawsuit against PAC Entertainment Worldwide, after the company failed to bring the fighter’s bout with YouTuber Logan Paul to Dubai.

According to Fox News, Mayweather Promotions alleges that PAC failed to live up to their promise that they could host the fight in the United Arab Emirates. In their complaint, Mayweather Promotions cites “numerous business contracts,” which attested to PAC’s “financial wherewithal and capability to host a fight of this magnitude.”

Courts documents suggest that PAC had “presented financial projections estimating the fight could generate guaranteed amounts for each participant, plus result in the promoters earning more than $100 million in profits after covering all purses and expenses.”

Now, Mayweather Promotions claims its contracted provided a “guaranteed amount” of $110 million—but when it came time for PAC to make its first payment of $30 million in March, the entertainment company balked.

The lawsuit asserts that PAC is now in breach of contract and owes Mayweather Promotions at least $122.6 million in damages.

Mayweather, notes Fox, was able to back out of the PAC fight; he has since struck a deal with Fanmio Boxing for a June 6 exhibition match, which will take place at Hardrock Stadium in Miami.

Mayweather—who is 50-0 in his professional career—was scheduled to fight YouTube personality Logan Paul. The bout is expected to air as a Showtime pay-per-view special.

Nevertheless, Paul has continued to taunt the boxing champion throughout the past year, saying he could “whoop” Floyd anywhere, at any time—but perhaps not in the boxing ring.

“If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. “Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question,” Paul told TMZ in 2020. “MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!” The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don’t give a f—! I don’t give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn’t f—kin’ matter to me.

“I’m 8 inches taller, I’m 40 pounds heavier, I’m half his age, I’m 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart,” he continued. “I’m used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is.”

But on Monday, Paul told TMZ that he chose to hire a private security detail after allegedly receiving threats from Floyd.

