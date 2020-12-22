Ford Diesel Truck Emissions Scandal Heats Up

It appears that Ford Motor Company is next up for an emissions scandal.

2015 was the year when Volkswagen’s claim to be one of the cleanest vehicles which supported the environment was shown to be false due to lies about emissions testing. Now, it seems as though Ford is next in line for a scandal. If we look at the situation, the true colors of the company and its vehicles can be seen when its clean vehicles are not that clean. The vehicles are moreover unhealthy for the environment and never were environment friendly.

The kind of fraud that is done by the company is now discovered as the vehicles of the Ford Motor Company are emerging in the area of lying to their customers and breaking their trust. While the customer is the king of the market, they are building the trust relationship on false grounds.

If we look at the number specific to the United States then it is easily visible that Ford Motors come on the list at the very top above all its competitors and the reason being the support to the environment which has gained enormous users. All while the very promise is not correct.

But how did it all come to light? It all began and when a driver of the F-Series of Ford Motors was presented as the sample to produce high pollution. Specifically the F-250 and F-350 series are under scrutiny and this scrutiny is initiated by a driver who used these vehicles.

The main thing which is claimed by the driver with the help of Lemon Law Attorney in California is that specific vehicles of Ford Motors emit carbon emissions 50 times over that which they are allowed. The driver claims the issue with various other allegations against the company.

Now the question is what Ford Motors has to say. The company strictly denied any unhealthy environmental carbon emissions, which means that the company does not accept any of the allegations made. The allegations need to be investigated.

Every consumer thinks that these issues should be tackled by the government but it needs to be understood that getting fooled by a company gives rights to consumers to raise their voice.

Conclusion

