Former Army Civilian Receives Prison Sentence

A former Army civilian employee working with the U.S. Army has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being convicted of sexually abusing two minors while stationed overseas. Federal officials announced that the man, a 60-year-old resident of Merced, California, committed the crimes over several years while employed outside the United States. Court records state that the abuse began when both victims were 11 years old and continued between 2015 and 2023 while the offender was living and working in Japan.

Investigators reported that the abuse involved repeated incidents involving the two children during the period of employment abroad. During the investigation, the man admitted to law enforcement officers that he had engaged in sexual acts with both victims. Authorities later arrested him in Hawaii with assistance from Army Criminal Investigation Division agents. Officials also stated that after being taken into custody, he attempted to persuade one victim to withdraw her report and falsely deny the abuse, an action considered an attempt to interfere with the investigation.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered 10 years of supervised release following incarceration. The offender must also pay restitution to the victims and comply with federal sex offender registration requirements. Under federal law, registration must occur in any location where he lives, works, or attends school. Justice Department representatives said these measures are intended to protect communities and support accountability after release from prison.

The investigation was conducted through cooperation between the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Prosecutors from the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section worked alongside the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California to bring the case forward. Officials said the prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to address child exploitation and abuse. The program coordinates federal, state, and local law enforcement resources to identify victims, investigate offenders, and pursue criminal charges against individuals accused of harming children.

Federal authorities continue to emphasize that cases involving crimes against minors remain a top enforcement priority. Programs connected to Project Safe Childhood focus on both prevention and prosecution, with the goal of locating victims and stopping abuse as early as possible. Law enforcement agencies involved in the case stated that cooperation between military investigators and federal prosecutors played an important role in securing accountability despite the crimes occurring overseas.

Officials noted that cases involving U.S. personnel working abroad present unique investigative challenges because offenses may occur outside domestic jurisdictions. Collaboration between international partners, military investigative units, and federal agencies allows cases to proceed through U.S. courts when laws permit prosecution. Authorities said the sentence reflects the seriousness of offenses involving minors and reinforces federal commitment to pursuing justice regardless of where crimes take place.

The announcement serves as another example of ongoing federal efforts to address child exploitation through coordinated investigations and long-term monitoring requirements after conviction. Justice Department representatives stated that protecting children and supporting victims remains central to enforcement actions, while continued public awareness and reporting are considered important components in preventing abuse and ensuring accountability.

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Former Army Civilian Employee Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Children

DOJ: Former Army civilian employee from Merced sentenced