Former Assistant to Soulja Boy Says Rapper Beat, Raped and Trapped Her

The Jane Doe plaintiff claims she was in a highly abusive relationship with Soulja Boy for nearly a year, during which time he repeatedly punched, raped, and financially exploited her.

A woman who used to work as a personal assistant for the rapper Soulja Boy has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, accusing him of physical and sexual assault.

NBC News reports that the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles late last week. It recounts how the plaintiff—who is identified in court documents only as Jane Doe—began working with Soulja Boy around the end of 2018.

In her complaint, Doe alleges that Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, began harassing her shortly after she was hired. Way, for instance, sent her an unsolicited picture of his penis, after which he began to make romantic and sexual advances.

The lawsuit notes that Doe and Way did enter a consensual relationship, albeit only for a short period of time. By January of 2019, Way purportedly began to abuse his partner.

Some time in February, the complaint says, Way sexually assaulted Doe for the first time. He expressed remorse, then tried to compensate for the act by giving her $1,000 in cash.

However, Way’s misbehavior escalated. On numerous occasions, Doe claims, Way would touch her inappropriately, sometimes pulling off her clothes and initiating nonconsensual sexual intercourse.

Way’s sexual abuse was accompanied by acts of verbal and physical aggression, too.

“Over the course of this abusive relationship, Defendant Way punched Plaintiff directly in the head on at least ten separate occasions,” the lawsuit states.

In one instance, Way reportedly told Doe that he “should have killed” her.

Oftentimes, Way would follow up with apologetic remarks, saying he “didn’t mean it.”

According to Doe, though, Way unrepentantly continued to harm and harass her. When she tried to quit her job and leave, Way allegedly locked her in a room without hot water for three days.

The abuse continued through the summer of 2019. In August, “Way attacked Plaintiff so hard that she thought she was going to die,” only barely managing to regain consciousness and escape.

When Doe finally decided to terminate all contact with Way and went to his home to collect her possessions, he “refused to give Plaintiff back her belongings and instead use the opportunity to rape Plaintiff again.”

On top of the varied, claimed abuse, Doe says that Soulja Boy never even paid her for the work she performed in his employ.

“Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear,” said Doe’s attorney, Neama Rahmani. “His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

NBC News notes that other women, including an ex-girlfriend, have similarly accused Way of abuse and false imprisonment.

