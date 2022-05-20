Former Deputy Charged with DUI Manslaughter for April Crash

Police said that the 33-year-old driver was driving his 2017 Nissan GT-R at an estimated 100mph when he rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento.

ABC Action News – Tampa Police announced that a former Polk County deputy is facing two DUI manslaughter charges after a deadly crash on the Courtney Campbell in April. Police said that the 33-year-old driver was driving his 2017 Nissan GT-R at an estimated 100mph when he rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento.

The crash caused the Kia to roll over and eject all four people inside, police said. Two 44-year-old men died at the scene, a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were transported with serious injuries. Police said none of the Kia passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Tampa Police said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

