Former Missouri Officer Convicted in Assault Case

Jury finds former officer guilty after assaulting restrained suspect during arrest

A federal jury in St. Louis has convicted a former Missouri police officer on charges connected to the assault of a handcuffed man during an arrest in 2023. The verdict followed a trial that examined whether the officer abused his authority and attempted to hide evidence of what prosecutors described as an unlawful use of force.

Jurors found Samuel Davis, a 28-year-old former officer with the Northwoods Police Department, guilty of violating a person’s civil rights while acting under official authority. He was also convicted of witness tampering for making a misleading statement to a police dispatcher and falsifying records during a federal investigation after turning off his body-worn camera. The jury found him not guilty of a separate conspiracy charge. Another former officer charged in the case, Michael Hill, was acquitted of all counts.

According to testimony presented during the trial, police were called to a Walgreens store on July 4, 2023, after a report of shoplifting. The man involved, identified in court documents as C.G., had previously been accused of shoplifting at the same location and was known to Davis. Evidence showed that Davis placed the man in handcuffs after he cooperated with officers and did not resist arrest.

Instead of transporting the man to jail, prosecutors said Davis drove him to an isolated field in Kinloch, a nearby area described during the trial as largely empty and removed from public view. The victim testified that while still handcuffed, he was pepper-sprayed, struck repeatedly with a police baton, and later shocked with a Taser. Medical records introduced at trial confirmed that the man suffered a broken jaw consistent with the assault described in testimony.

Court evidence showed that a passing driver interrupted the incident. Testimony indicated that Davis left the scene after being noticed. The witness later returned and found the injured man bleeding and calling for help. Responding officers from the St. Louis County Police Department and emergency medical workers were told that a police officer had carried out the attack.

Investigators also relied on electronic records during the case. Data from the officer’s Taser showed it had been activated around the time prosecutors said the assault occurred. Evidence further revealed that Davis did not submit a report documenting the arrest, the transportation of the suspect to another location, or any use of force. Prosecutors argued that turning off the body camera prevented video evidence from being recorded and was part of an effort to conceal what happened.

Federal law makes it a crime for law enforcement officers to deprive individuals of constitutional rights while acting in their official role. Prosecutors argued that the victim had already been restrained and posed no threat when force was used. The jury ultimately agreed that the officer’s actions violated those protections.

During statements following the verdict, federal officials emphasized the responsibility placed on law enforcement officers and the expectation that authority must be exercised within legal limits. Authorities stated that public trust depends on officers following established procedures and respecting the rights of individuals in custody.

Davis now faces significant prison time. The civil rights conviction carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while the additional convictions related to witness tampering and falsifying records carry possible sentences of up to 20 years. Sentencing will be determined by a federal judge at a later date after reviewing federal guidelines and case factors.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation alongside the St. Louis County Police Department. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri worked with attorneys from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the trial.

The assault case sheds light on federal oversight of alleged misconduct involving law enforcement officers. Federal prosecutors continue to pursue cases where officers are accused of exceeding lawful authority or attempting to hide misconduct. Officials say enforcement actions are intended to protect civil rights and reinforce accountability within the criminal justice system.

The verdict concludes the trial phase of the case but marks the beginning of sentencing proceedings, where the court will determine the final legal consequences for the former officer’s actions.

