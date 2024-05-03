Former Nickelodeon Producer Says Docuseries Was “Hit Job” That Portrayed Him as Sexual Predator

A former Nickelodeon producer has filed a lawsuit against the creators of “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” claiming that the docuseries falsely presented him as a sexual predator.

According to NBC News, the four-part docuseries was first aired by Investigation Discovery in March, with a bonus episode released the following month. In each episode, former crew members and child stars shared stories of alleged instances of abuse and harassment that occurred on the set of different television shows.

The plaintiff—Dan Schneider, who produced series including “The Amanda Show” and “Drake and Josh”—left Nickelodeon in 2018. He is not featured in any episode of “Quiet on the Set,” but provided its directors with written statements.

In his lawsuit, Schneider now contends that the docuseries maliciously cast him in a poor light, suggesting that he either abused children or was complicit in the abuse of children. But his attorneys say that Schneider had no knowledge of any wrongdoing that may have occurred on set, and emphasized that he quickly condemned the abuse as soon as he learned of it.

“And, critically, [Schneider] was not a child sexual abuser himself,” the lawsuit states. “But for the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views—or put differently, money—Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that.”

“Schneider,” his attorneys wrote, “[has] never sexually abused a child, nor has he been charged or convicted with sexually abusing a trial.”

“The trailer and Quiet on Set’s statements and implications to the contrary are both false and made with reckless and malicious disregard for the truth,” the lawsuit claims.

After the docuseries was release, Schneider told the Press Association that he “was sometimes a bad leader,” but that the show’s producers “went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted.”

Schneider’s lawsuit notes that, although “Quiet on Set” never explicitly accused him of abusing children, its selective use of his quotes and other statements are presented in a way that could mislead its audience.

“I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss,” he said, “but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators.”

“I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight,” Schneider said.

Schneider is seeking varied legal remedies, including the editing—or removal—of “Quiet on Set” and its trailers, as well as damages for reputation, emotional, and financial damages.

“Schneider’s reputation has been irreparably damaged as a result of Defendants’ defamatory statements,” the lawsuit claims. “Schneider continues to endure emotional pain and suffering, and mental distress, as a result of Defendants’ defamatory statements, as well as financial and career damages.”

