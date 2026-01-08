Former Nonprofit CEO Faces Criminal Charges

Former nonprofit leader charged after alleged misuse of grant money.

A former nonprofit CEO in Battle Creek is accused of misusing large amounts of grant money for personal spending, according to court filings in Calhoun County. Prosecutors say Damon Brown, the former nonprofit CEO and president of R.I.S.E., used funds meant for community programs on luxury items, travel, and other expenses not tied to the nonprofit’s work. Brown has denied the allegations and says he plans to challenge the charges in court.

Court records describe how R.I.S.E. received payments from the city of Battle Creek and other organizations between 2022 and 2024. Investigators allege Brown created or submitted paperwork that led to nearly half a million dollars being paid to him and the nonprofit during that time. Once the funds were received, prosecutors say Brown allegedly paid himself through several methods, including payroll checks, vendor checks, cash withdrawals, and electronic transfers from the nonprofit’s bank account.

According to the affidavit, the money was then moved into a separate bank account that was not connected to the services R.I.S.E. was approved to provide. Investigators believe more than $133,000 was taken beyond Brown’s authorized pay. In addition, prosecutors allege Brown received about $20,000 more than allowed through a state food assistance program after giving inaccurate information to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The court documents list several specific purchases made by the nonprofit CEO that raised concerns. One involved a custom jewelry store, where a $4,500 purchase was followed by a $7,000 wire transfer only days later. Detectives later reported seeing Brown wearing a gold Cuban chain with a diamond pendant bearing the nonprofit’s name. An appraisal letter placed the value of the jewelry at $36,000. Prosecutors say the item was bought with nonprofit funds.

Travel expenses are also part of the case. Investigators allege Brown used nonprofit money to cover costs during a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, including spending at hotels and a spa. Other examples in the affidavit include a $20,000 check used to buy a vehicle and roughly $2,000 spent at a custom tire shop in Detroit. Brown has said that R.I.S.E. was not his only source of income, but prosecutors argue the spending patterns show misuse of grant funds.

On December 22, 2025, police served a search warrant at the nonprofit’s headquarters on North Avenue in Battle Creek. Officers said Brown appeared to be living inside the building. After forcing entry, police found him inside the space. During the search, a firearm was discovered inside a washing machine. According to court filings, the gun was later identified as stolen from the Paw Paw Police Department. Brown told reporters the firearm was not his and said the building was open to the public.

Financial records show R.I.S.E. received deposits from a wide range of groups, including local schools, foundations, churches, research organizations, and the city of Battle Creek. Brown was first arraigned in late December on a welfare fraud charge. Days later, he returned to court to face additional charges in separate cases.

The list of charges includes multiple felony firearm offenses, money laundering, embezzlement, and operating a criminal enterprise, along with a charge related to resisting a police officer. Brown was initially held on bond and later released, according to an associate.

Earlier in 2025, R.I.S.E. submitted a written complaint to state and federal agencies claiming the city of Battle Creek mishandled federal recovery funds and showed favoritism. The document stated that these actions caused financial harm to the nonprofit and the community. City officials have declined to comment on both the criminal case and the allegations raised in that complaint. Brown is scheduled to return to court in mid-January for a preliminary hearing.

