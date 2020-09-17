Former NY Doc Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Patients

Former Manhattan gynecologist is accused of abusing dozens of patients over two decades.

Federal prosecutors contend former New York gynecologist, Robert A. Hadden, 62, sexually abused many of his female patients, both adults and minors, including the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Evelyn Yang has publicly disclosed the doctor assaulted her in 2012, even when she was seven months pregnant. Hadden has been described as a “predator in a white coat.”

The ex-doctor surrendered his medical license in 2016 as part of a deal made with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. which saved him from jail time. However, with the help of the #MeToo movement, more women have come forward since that time with allegations and the one-time gynecologist was ultimately made to face new charges from former female patients. Hadden pleaded not guilty to six counts of “inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts” and was released on $1 million bail. Both victims and prosecutors came forth during his hearing to request the doctor be held until trial but were unsuccessful.

“I don’t think he deserves any opportunity to prevent justice in whatever means he could potentially do that,” victim Jessica Chambers said, choosing to come forward publicly. “He has injured many, many, many women and he has to be held accountable for that.”

Marissa Hoechstetter, another Hadden accuser, echoed this. She said, “I hope that through the course of this, the world will finally see the full extent of Hadden’s decades of sexual abuse and the institutional cowardice that protected and enabled him for so long. He and his enablers must be held accountable if we are to make change in a system that harms those it is meant to protect.”

Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, submitted a statement noting in part, “Hadden allegedly used the examinations of his victims for his own sexual gratification, abusing dozens of victims over a nearly 20-year period, including multiple minor girls, one of whom Hadden had himself delivered…He allegedly used the cover of conducting medical examinations to engage in sexual abuse that he passed off as normal and medically necessary, when it was neither normal nor necessary – it was criminal.”

The indictment included incidents that allegedly occurred with female patients at Hadden’s medical offices and at Manhattan-based hospitals from 1993 through at least 2012. It described the abuse of one minor female and five adult women who traveled from out of state to see Hadden, indicating the doctor “invited his victims to meet with him alone in his office, where he frequently raised inappropriate and irrelevant sexual topics and asked women questions about their own sexual activities.”

William F. Sweeney Jr., the head of New York’s FBI office said the purported crimes were “just outrageous” and stated, “Theit abusive behavior alleged here took place over the course of nearly two decades, which means there could be many victims out there we have not heard from. We are asking anyone seeing this information to reach out to us. We want you to know FBI special agents, NYPD detectives, analysts, victim specialists, and prosecutors investigating this case are here for each and every one of you, and we are your advocates. It is important to remember nothing Dr. Hadden has done was, or ever will be, your fault. We see time and time again that voices matter, and those who have stepped forward have empowered others to do the same.”

