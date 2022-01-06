Fort Worth Flight Attendant Sues American Airlines for Sexual Harassment

The flight attendant also alleges that American Airlines managers gave the chef her room number and “encouraged him to seek her out.”

Sexual harassment in the workplace is always unacceptable, whether it occurs at a fast-food restaurant, in an office building, or even in a plane that is traveling high above the clouds. In the modern era, flight attendants are speaking out more often about their experiences with sexual harassment, and it seems as though many of the nation’s airlines have real problems with this issue. One of the most recent lawsuits has been filed by a Fort Worth-based flight attendant who claims she was sexually harassed by a celebrity chef.

Flight Attendant Claims Airline Retaliated Against Her For Reporting Assault

On November 8th, it was reported that a flight attendant with American Airlines had filed a lawsuit against both her employer and a celebrity chef by the name of Mark Sargeant. Although the lawsuit was first filed back in 2020, this individual will now get the chance to recount her experience before a jury. According to her, she was removed from her position within the company after reporting her sexual harassment.

She also claims that American Airlines chose to work with this celebrity chef despite knowing that he had committed acts of sexual harassment in the past. This lawsuits alleges that there is a wider problem throughout American Airlines, which allegedly adopts a “sweep it under the rug” approach to dealing with reports of sexual harassment. It is also an industry-wide problem, and this was made clear when the airline companies created a National In-Flight Sexual Misconduct Task Force back in 2020.

The Alleged Incident

This flight attendant alleges that in 2018, Mark Sargeant forced his way into her hotel room and sexually assaulted her. This incident apparently occurred at around 3:30 AM. The flight attendant also alleges that American Airlines managers gave the chef her room number and “encouraged him to seek her out.”

