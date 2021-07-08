Freedom of the Road: What are the Rules of Driving?

You can only have the freedom of the road by following the rules of good driving. Always buckle up before hitting the road. Make sure to keep your license on you before leaving. Never drive if you think you are high drunk. Know the speed limit and drive safely.

Getting a drivers license doesn’t mean you are now free to ride your car like a rollercoaster on the road. Driving means having control over the vehicle and having a sense of responsibility. To some teens, driving may mean freedom as they can go anywhere they want whenever they want.

And so, it is essential to know the rules of driving to avoid accidents and ensure safe driving.

Always Wear a Seat Belt

Do you know wearing a seatbelt can lessen the risk of terrible injuries in an accident by 40% to 50%? Wearing a seatbelt is the first very essential thing to do for a driver. It prevents you from being thrown towards the windshield and protects you from other wounds during any misfortune.

Follow the Traffic Lights

Always wait for the light to turn green. Not following the traffic signals can result in accidents that may cause damage to the vehicle but as well as to the driver. Remember, the red signal crossing is prohibited. Traffic signals also include mandatory road signs to be followed.

Maintenance

From teens to grownups, it is compulsory to keep a check on your vehicle. This will ensure the car’s safety and prevent it from sudden breakdowns. Always check on the fluids, test the lights, battery, and engine oil. You can also hire the best car expert group to get your vehicle insured just in case of any mishap. The group will also guide you about the proper care of the car and will also help you economize on maintenance and repairs.

Maintain a Safe Distance

While driving, make sure you don’t follow the car in front of you too closely. Distance prevents collision between vehicles and ensures the passenger’s safety. Maintaining a safe space will help the driver to react on time if the car ahead makes an unexpected stop or turn. You should at least allow a vehicle to vehicle distance of about 50m at 50km/h and 80m at 80km/h.

Never Drink & Drive

Drinking then driving isn’t worth the risk. It is prohibited and one of the golden rules of driving. Make sure you’re not behind the wheel once you are drunk, as alcohol can cause numerous impairments that may lead to a car crash. A high intake of alcohol causes blurred vision and loss of consciousness. Do not drive after taking medicines that include alcohol, which may also lead to the same consequences.

Drunken driving is a criminal offense and it may cost you a significant fine and may also get you behind bars.

Do Not Exceed the Speed Limit

Speeding can lead to death or permanent lifetime disabilities. Youngsters now like speeding while enjoying themselves with friends and not knowing the fatal consequences they might face. Make sure to follow the standard speed limit so, in case of any crash, the driver gets time to react accordingly.

Disturbance & Distractions

Driving requires double the focus than any other tasks. Approximately more than 60% of accidents happen due to getting distracted and taking eyes off the road. Cell phones, loud music, taking hands off the wheel, applying makeup, eating while driving are some of the distractions that cause severe damage to the passengers.

To reduce the risk of a crash, pull over to answer your call or ask for directions.

Share the Road

A very crucial rule of driving is that you stay in your lane and follow discipline. Shifting more than one lane at a time is not permitted and is considered a lane violation.

Make sure you share the road by making way for emergency vehicles such as police, ambulances, and fire engines. You can do it by moving your vehicle slightly to the side while driving. Don’t forget to give a signal before changing lanes.

Do Not Run into Pedestrians

Be very careful when approaching pedestrian crossings. It is possible that some people might not see you coming and how hard you may hurt them. Be extra watchful near schools, parks, and residential areas where children are more likely to be found crossing the road. Do not drive until all the people are off the crossing.

Beware of Weather Conditions

Driving in bad weather requires eyes on the road, especially when it’s foggy, rainy, and snowy out there. Allow a distance of about 5-6 seconds between cars, maintain the speed limit, and be careful on slippery roads, so you don’t end up in a rear-end collision. Don’t forget to make sure that the lights (fog lamps) are functioning during fog so it will help other drivers to see you coming.

Try Not to Overtake

It is vital to learn how to overtake if necessary without endangering yourself or others while driving. Overtaking is more likely to be banned on narrow roads. If doing so, you will be found guilty and left with a fine. Try avoiding overtaking vehicles at night time as it is more dangerous. Also, make sure that the road ahead is visible while you overtake.

Look Out for Heavy Vehicles

Large and heavy vehicles contribute to a higher risk of accidents. Make sure to watch and look out for bulky turning vehicles and, if not, there are chances of your car getting hit by it. Do not follow trucks too closely as that can result in crashes.

One-Way Traffic

Remember the rules of driving on a one-way road. You are not allowed to drive in the opposite direction except for the one that’s permitted.

Expressways and highways are one-way traffic. Accidents caused on these roads can be dreadful if the rules told are ignored.

Conclusion

You can only have the freedom of the road by following the rules of good driving. Always buckle up before hitting the road. Make sure to keep your license on you before leaving. Never drive if you think you are high drunk. Know the speed limit and drive safely.