Fubo Settles Data Privacy Lawsuit for $3.4M

Fubo shared user viewing habits with advertisers without proper consent, lawsuit claimed.

Fubo has agreed to pay $3.4 million to settle claims in a data privacy lawsuit alleging it handed over customer information without getting clear permission. The lawsuit that sparked the case argued that the company shared details about what people watched with advertisers, tying viewing habits to personal information. The case accused Fubo of breaking a federal law designed to protect the privacy of video watchers. This law prevents companies from giving away records of what people watch without written consent.

Court filings said that Fubo used advanced tracking tools that gathered and shared customer data with advertising partners. This included a person’s identity and the shows or videos they watched. Lawyers said that this information helped advertisers create highly specific ads, targeted to match what users had watched before. Fubo’s own privacy rules, as they were listed in late 2023, claimed it wouldn’t share personal details without permission. But the lawsuit said no such permission was ever requested when people signed up.

The complaint went further, claiming Fubo’s actions were done knowingly, and that the company had made a choice to give out customer data to outside groups. The case sought to block Fubo from continuing this kind of sharing and asked for damages and legal costs to be covered. The complaint also requested that Fubo be forced to follow stricter rules going forward.

Rather than letting the case move through the courts, Fubo decided to settle. This means they agreed to a payout without admitting any wrongdoing. Anyone who used the platform before late May, when Fubo changed its privacy policy, could be eligible to receive part of the settlement. Those users now have until mid-September to file a claim and ask for a share.

In a statement, Fubo pushed back against the claims, saying it had done nothing wrong. Still, the company said it chose to settle in order to avoid a long and expensive legal battle. Fubo’s leadership stated that they want to move past the issue quickly and stay focused on their business.

This legal trouble comes at a time when Fubo is already under pressure. Though the company reported its first positive earnings earlier this year, it still faces challenges. Just last year, Fubo filed an antitrust suit against three major media companies—Disney, Warner Bros., and Fox—over a planned streaming partnership. That suit was later dropped, and Fubo is now in the middle of a separate investigation related to a potential buyout by Disney.

As the Department of Justice looks into the acquisition, Fubo appears to be tying up loose ends. Resolving the privacy lawsuit may be part of that effort. While the $3.4 million amount is not massive in the world of class actions, it is still a notable figure for a company that has only recently turned a profit. Fubo’s move to settle rather than fight may help the business stay on track while it deals with much larger and more complex matters.

At the core of the case is a question about how companies treat data. Customers expect platforms to keep private information safe. When that trust is broken, even small actions—like giving advertisers clues about what someone watched—can carry real consequences. In this case, a class of users argued that their rights were violated, and the company chose to resolve the issue with money rather than face further scrutiny. Whether that is enough to rebuild trust is something that will likely unfold over time.

