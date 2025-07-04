General Motors Recalls 62,000 Silverado Trucks

The trucks were recalled due to fire hazards.

General Motors is recalling more than 62,000 trucks because of a brake issue that could potentially lead to fires. The problem affects a specific group of Chevrolet Silverado models made between 2019 and 2024, mostly from the heavy-duty 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD lines. The company reported the recall to federal regulators at the end of June after determining that brake fluid could leak into the system’s electrical components, increasing the fire risk whether the truck is moving or not.

The issue starts in the brake pressure sensor. General Motors found that brake fluid could leak into the area where electrical parts are located. When that happens, it may cause a short circuit. If the circuit overheats, it could catch fire. That means people driving or even just parking these trucks could be in danger. While no injuries or accidents were mentioned in the report, the risk was high enough for the automaker to take action and begin the recall process.

Most of the trucks involved in this recall are from the 2023 model year. Around 10,000 of them were built between January 2023 and March 2024. According to manufacturing records, these trucks were made with a design that did not include a protective seal that newer models now have. The 2024 trucks that were produced using updated wiring with silicone sealant are not included in the recall, since that material prevents the brake fluid from reaching sensitive parts of the system.

In total, 62,468 vehicles are part of this recall. The breakdown includes several model years and types. The largest group includes the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD, followed by versions from 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019. Trucks from the 6500 HD and 4500 HD lines are also involved, though in smaller numbers. Only certain versions built within specific time frames are being recalled. Older models, made before 2019, use a different part setup and are not affected.

The company is expected to begin notifying Silverado owners about the issue and will provide repairs at no cost. Technicians will inspect the brake pressure switch and other related parts and make any necessary replacements. Until then, drivers are being encouraged to park their trucks outdoors and away from buildings, just in case something does happen. Since the problem involves a fire risk even while parked, extra caution is being advised.

Vehicle recalls are not uncommon, but when they involve something that could cause a fire, they tend to attract more attention. This isn’t the only recall affecting the auto industry in recent weeks. Another manufacturer recently recalled over 130,000 vehicles for a separate issue involving parts that could come loose. These types of problems highlight how even small design flaws can become serious when they affect safety systems.

For General Motors, this Silverado recall adds to a long list of adjustments and fixes made across different brands and model years. Most recalls are handled quickly, with repairs covered by the manufacturer. In this case, identifying which vehicles need the fix came down to details in production records, including the presence or absence of certain wire coatings.

It remains important for truck owners to check their VIN numbers through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or General Motors’ website. That way, they can confirm whether their vehicle is involved and take next steps. As the company works through repairs and notifies those affected, drivers should take any warning signs—such as brake system alerts or burning smells—very seriously and avoid driving the vehicle until it’s checked.

Vehicle safety problems like this one continue to remind consumers that even brand-new trucks aren’t always free from defects. Regular maintenance, attention to recalls, and following manufacturer instructions can help avoid larger problems down the road.

