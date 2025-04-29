Girls’ ADHD Often Overlooked, Fuels Anxiety

Girls with inattentive ADHD often go undiagnosed, increasing risk of anxiety.

Girls and boys who grow up with ADHD don’t always show the same signs, and that difference can affect how and when they get help. A group of researchers in Norway followed 1,000 children from the age of 4 until they turned 18 and found that boys and girls experience ADHD and anxiety in different ways. This may seem like a small detail, but it could be a missing piece in how we understand mental health in children and teens as well as explain why ADHD symptoms in girls are often overlooked.

One thing they noticed is that girls are more likely to have a form of ADHD where they struggle to focus, pay attention, or stay organized. These girls are often quiet, daydream a lot, and don’t cause much disruption in class. Because of that, adults might not realize anything is wrong and symptoms can be overlooked. Teachers and parents may just think they’re forgetful or distracted, but not necessarily in need of help. That means these girls often don’t get diagnosed with ADHD until they’re much older. By then, some of them are already dealing with anxiety.

The study found that for girls, the inability to focus isn’t just a school issue. It’s linked to a higher risk of anxiety later on. And the connection goes both ways. Girls who already have anxiety seem to find it even harder to focus. So, the two problems feed off each other. If the signs of ADHD are overlooked when they’re young, these girls might end up in a cycle of stress, worry, and frustration as they get older.

For boys, the picture is a little different. They are more likely to have the hyperactive type of ADHD. These are the kids who can’t sit still, blurt things out, or have a hard time waiting their turn. That kind of behavior is easy to spot. It often leads to a quicker diagnosis, which means they’re more likely to get help early. The study did find that these boys can also develop anxiety, but it seems to be more linked to their hyperactivity rather than trouble focusing.

What’s interesting is that genetics only seem to explain a small part of why ADHD and anxiety happen together. That means life experiences and how symptoms play out over time may be just as important. For example, a girl who can’t stay organized and keeps forgetting things might start to feel like she’s failing. If nobody notices what’s really going on, she might begin to worry all the time or think badly of herself. That stress can build and turn into full-blown anxiety.

The takeaway from this study is pretty clear: early signs matter. If signs of trouble focusing show up around age 8, this is not something that should be overlooked. That’s the time to step in. Helping girls with their attention problems early on could lower their chances of dealing with anxiety in their teen years. The same goes for anxiety—if that’s spotted and addressed, it might keep ADHD symptoms from getting worse.

This research also reminds us that not all kids look the same when they’re struggling. Girls might not be loud or disruptive, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need support. Paying closer attention to the quieter signs could help kids avoid years of feeling overwhelmed or alone.

This Norwegian study gives us a clearer look at how ADHD and anxiety develop together in boys and girls. It doesn’t give all the answers, but it does offer a path forward. By watching more closely and acting sooner, we may be able to stop some problems before they grow into something harder to manage. The hope is that this can lead to better care and more understanding for kids who need it, especially the ones who too often go unnoticed.

