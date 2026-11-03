Glass Contamination Prompts Organic Mung Bean Recall

Customers are urged to check recalled packages after reports of glass pieces inside.

A grocery chain has recalled a popular variety of organic beans after customers reported discovering glass contamination inside the packaging. The recall affects Natural Grocers Brand Organic Mung Beans sold in two-pound bags and distributed to stores across 22 states. Consumers who purchased the product are being advised to stop using it immediately because accidentally swallowing glass could result in serious physical injuries. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., the company operating Natural Grocers, announced the voluntary recall on October 22, 2026. The affected product is sold under the Natural Grocers brand as bulk organic mung beans packaged in clear plastic bags. The company said the decision followed customer complaints involving sharp glass fragments found among the beans.

Foreign material in packaged food can present a serious hazard, particularly when the material is sharp or difficult to see before consumption. According to the company’s warning, swallowing glass could damage teeth or cause cuts inside the mouth and throat. In more severe circumstances, fragments could perforate the intestine, potentially resulting in significant internal injuries. Depending on the size and shape of the fragments, the damage may vary, and symptoms may not always be immediately obvious. Anyone who suspects glass has been swallowed should seek prompt medical attention rather than waiting for discomfort or other warning signs to develop.

No illnesses or injuries had been reported when the recall announcement was issued. However, the absence of reported cases does not eliminate the potential danger associated with the affected products. Customers who have the recalled beans at home are being urged not to cook, prepare, or consume them. The recall is limited to specific packages of Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Mung Beans. The affected bags weigh two pounds and carry UPC number 000080112600. Consumers can also identify the recalled products by examining the pack-date information printed in the lower-left corner of the product label.

Five pack dates are included in the recall: 26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224, and 26-258. Shoppers who have purchased the product should compare the information on their packaging with these identifying details rather than relying solely on the brand name or package size. According to the recall notice, shipments of the affected beans began on June 10, 2026. The products may have reached Natural Grocers locations in 22 states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The broad distribution means customers in multiple regions may have encountered the affected packages. Anyone who regularly purchases bulk beans or keeps pantry staples for extended periods may want to check stored groceries, including packages bought several months ago. The pack dates provide an important way to determine whether a bag falls within the recall. Consumers who identify a matching package should either throw the beans away or bring them back to the store for a full refund or credit. The company has advised customers not to continue using the product, even if the beans appear normal or no glass fragments are immediately visible.

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Beans Are Being Pulled From Grocery Stores In 22 States For Containing Sharp Glass Pieces

Natural Grocers recalls organic mung beans in 22 states

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