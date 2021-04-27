Growing Through Uncertainty: 5 Lessons of a Lifetime for Mental Health Patients

People have been sharing their experience of dealing with mental illness, and now there is much more awareness than there was years ago.

Life is uncertain, but the presence of mental illness makes it even more uncertain. When we are healthy, we know we can handle the challenges life will bring to us. But when we are going through any illness, our self-confidence falls. And specifically, when we are suffering from mental issues.

It is a fact that when we are mentally strong, we are capable of doing everything. Even if we are not physically strong, we can try things that demand physical strength. But the case is different when it comes to mental health. If you are going through the stress of a mental illness, you would not be able to carry out activities of daily living despite being physically healthy.

The uncertainty of life goes hand in hand with our mental health. So, therefore mental balance plays a vital role in a person’s growth. Mental illness brings a lot of struggles and challenges. It is not only suffering for the individual but for everybody who is around him or her. It is not about a person going through depression, but the family and friends as well. They also endure the consequences of depression and anxiety.

What is mental illness?

Mental illness is a medical condition that affects a person’s behaviour, feelings, and mood. It affects the emotional, psychosomatic, and social well being of an individual. Mental illness is the imbalance of mental health, in which the patients go through emotional disturbance. They can’t concentrate on life, and in extreme conditions, they wish to get rid of this life.

They are different kinds of mental illness like depression, stress, and anxiety. Others are linked with a specific disease or with disorders like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Mental illness is not just mental trouble but, it affects how we feel, act and think. People who are in depression feel difficulty moving in society, and in most cases, they isolate themselves.

Mental illness is a medical condition and is treatable. But the treatment is done after figuring out the root cause. If a person is having depression due to a disease, you have to work on that disease first. And if it is due to work, or any family issue, you have to work on the root cause. There are medicines for treating mental health issues, but therapy is also a requirement. The local medical billing companies in Houston TX focuses on the claims of mental patients, because they have to keep a check on their treatment and medicines.

Now mental illness is getting more recognition because people are getting vocal about it. Years back, mental illness was not spoken about due to the stigmas surrounding it. And there was no particular treatment for it other than staying inside and avoid socializing. But as time has changed, people are talking about mental illness. Now it is considered as any other disorder of the body.

People have been sharing their experience of dealing with mental illness, and now there is much more awareness than it was years ago. Even the celebrities are getting vocal about it. To bring awareness among people, it was much needed because mental illness is as dangerous as other physical illnesses. It is life-threatening, and people are committing suicide because of it. But suicide is not the solution, and people who have recovered from mental illnesses are a true example of it. You can cope up with it if you have the right help.

There are some life lessons taught by people who have recovered from mental illness:

You are more than your illness:

People who experience mental issues know how difficult it is to cool down your brain in different situations. Indeed, your brain is not running smoothly when you are under stress, but that does not mean that you would not be able to come out of this. There is always room for improvement, and you can enter that room at that time. The same is the case with people suffering from depression or other mental disorders.

It is considered that mental health patients are weak and they cannot handle anything. But it is not true, they can deal with tough situations, and the only thing they need is support. The human brain is a sponge, and it can absorb anything you bring to it.

Our brain is more than a cognitive mind because it is user friendly. It works how we react towards things and the way we deal with our shortcomings. If we grow by making ourselves stronger under tough circumstances it will respond the same throughout our life. You can do your training and, while it can be a difficult job, you can control your anger and emotions. So, if you help yourself with stress then you are better equipped to defeat it.

Move forward:

It is okay to feel regret the past. Or something you do not feel okay with. But life is not supposed to stay in the past, it moves on every passing day. People often go into depression because they are unable to come out of a particular situation. And coming out of it can be difficult. You have to teach yourself that good things can happen and time will not stay the same. You would get better opportunities, and the past is just the past. It has nothing to do with your present and future, and it is a big lesson for mental health patients.

Ask for help:

Not asking for help is a common problem with people dealing with mental disorders. They think that asking for help is a sign of weakness, and because of this, they suffer alone. But they need to learn this lesson that asking for help is not a negative. You can talk to someone about what is bothering you, and it is okay. And opening up to people will not make you worthless, It will help in dealing with your problems. Sometimes we are not able to look on the bright side, but someone else can. And if you share your perspective with others, they might help you in looking in the right direction.

Thoughts are not always real:

The biggest cause of depression and stress is sometimes overthinking. And it can lead to false thoughts. Mental health patients have a common problem that they think their thoughts are for real. Sometimes, we start thinking about the worst. And it can make us sad because, for us, these thoughts exist. Although it is just in our mind, it can make it difficult for us to be in the present. It is one of the main causes behind mental disorders.

Help people dealing with the same issue:

People who have recovered from mental disorders should help other. They know how it feels when you are going through it, and they also know how to deal with it. The survivors of depression and mental illness are role models for people dealing with them. They have recovered. And they should help others in it. A society gets better when people live together and help each other in difficult times.