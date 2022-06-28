Guidance for a Civil Custody Agreement Negotiation

When possible, parents should work hard to shield children from the custody battle as much as possible.

Divorce can be tough on families. Depending on the situation, emotions may be high and there could be a lot of pent-up frustration and anger between the parents. One important thing to keep in mind if kids are involved, though, is to try and keep the custody agreement negotiation as civil as possible. Children deserve parents they can depend on and feel safe and comfortable around. The last thing parents want to do is make their children feel as though they must choose one parent over the other, or that they’re a pawn in the middle of a feud.

Fortunately, there are family law attorneys in Delaware that specialize in helping families through the child custody agreement negotiation process. Whether you’re going through the process in Newark or Dover, there are tips and guidance to help parents navigate the custody negotiation in a civil manner.

How to Keep Things Civil

Not only is civility in the best interest of the children, but it will help teach them lessons in conflict resolution. It will also help show them that it’s possible to resolve disagreements in a friendly manner. One big way parents can keep things civil is to communicate effectively through attorneys. Parents can also prepare to discuss high-tension topics ahead of time by drafting up responses that may help defuse tensions instead of escalating them. The important thing to remember is to stay calm and collected.

Keep the Best Interests of Your Children Center Stage

No matter what sort of disagreements parents are going through in the divorce process, the well-being of the children should always be the primary focus. This means that instead of parents making decisions to benefit them, decisions should be made to benefit the children. This may translate to one parent having the children during the weekdays because they live closer to school. Decisions like these can be tough, but parents may have to make sacrifices for the good of their children.

Things to Avoid During the Custody Negotiation Process

When possible, parents should work hard to shield children from the custody battle as much as possible. This means the following:

Do not talk negatively about the other parent in front of the children, or even your friends and family for that matter. Children have a knack for over-hearing things when parents think they aren’t paying attention.

Do not ask children about your ex-partner. This is not fair to the children and risks putting them in the middle of a dispute, which could make them uncomfortable.

Do not blame your ex-partner for the children’s behavior. It is normal for children to act out or experience behavioral issues when their parents separate. It is normal, and something a therapist may be able to help with.

If you’re going through a divorce and negotiating a custody agreement, it may be a good time to contact one of the family law attorneys throughout Delaware. It is important to keep a level head through the negotiation process, and an attorney can help keep you and your family on track so feelings don’t get hurt.