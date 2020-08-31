Guide to Domestic Violence: Your Safety is a Priority

Many victims do not feel that their situation is that bad, and that is typical because they have experienced it for so long that they are actually accustomed to the violence and abuse.

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was passed over two decades ago by Congress. While this law had been on the books for decades, unfortunately, the challenges of domestic abuse and violence continue. No culture, race, religion, economic income bracket, or ethnicity is immune or escapes domestic violence. If you are currently suffering from any type of domestic violence or abuse, seek help immediately. If you are considering filing for divorce from your abuser, you will need to seek safety first.

Understanding Domestic Violence

Domestic violence and abuse are defined as a systemic pattern of behavior that is controlling and used by one person against another for domination and authority. Domestic abuse and violence can be physical, emotional, or financial. Some of the ways that domestic violence appears include the following with examples:

Physical and Emotional Harassment (talking, refusal to leave, continued monitoring as a form of control over the victim)

(talking, refusal to leave, continued monitoring as a form of control over the victim) Threatening Words and Behavior (to the victim regarding either physical or emotional abuse, towards children or pets, towards family or friends of the family, any promises to harm emotionally, physically, or financially, any threats involving a weapon of any kind that is brandished but not actually used)

(to the victim regarding either physical or emotional abuse, towards children or pets, towards family or friends of the family, any promises to harm emotionally, physically, or financially, any threats involving a weapon of any kind that is brandished but not actually used) Financial abuse (refusing to pay bills or provide money for necessities, showing up unexpectedly at a person’s place of employment risking the loss of employment, refusing to seek work or employment)

(refusing to pay bills or provide money for necessities, showing up unexpectedly at a person’s place of employment risking the loss of employment, refusing to seek work or employment) Manipulative Tactics (lying, withholding critical information, cheating, jealous rage or outbursts)

(lying, withholding critical information, cheating, jealous rage or outbursts) Property Damage (damaging or destroying property)

(damaging or destroying property) Self-Destructive Behavior (drug or alcohol abuse, suicide threats, threatening or attempting suicide as a form of control, reckless driving with children or the other person in the car)

(drug or alcohol abuse, suicide threats, threatening or attempting suicide as a form of control, reckless driving with children or the other person in the car) Physical Violence and/or Abuse (any hurting or intentional injury to another person)

Your Safety is the Priority

You may not feel that your situation rises to the level of domestic abuse. Many victims do not feel that their situation is that bad, and that is typical because they have experienced it for so long that they are actually accustomed to the violence and abuse. You should know that no amount of violence, physical or emotional abuse, threats, manipulative tactics, property damage, or threats are appropriate under any circumstances towards either you or your children. If you are afraid of your abuser, you should find a way to make contact with someone in law enforcement or with an organization that is able to help you. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or violence in the state of New Jersey, make sure to find help as soon as possible. Consider getting a restraining order or scroll to the bottom of the New Jersey government site to find a domestic violence agency in your area. If you are looking for New Jersey divorce attorney, Contact Professional Giro Law attorney for free consultation.

Contact an Attorney Today

If you are suffering from domestic violence and abuse, make sure to first seek safety for you and your children. After you are safe, contact an experienced New Jersey family law attorney at the law firm of Giro Law at 201-690-1642. We can help work with you to get a divorce from your abuser, obtain a restraining order, and help ensure that you find options as you being to move your life forward following your divorce.