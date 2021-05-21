Hani Zeini on How Small Businesses Can Accelerate Growth by Accepting Mobile Payments

As people are most comfortable using their smartphones that have become a part of our daily lives, it is only natural that mobile payments will be the most preferred payment mode.

Small business owners’ innovative thinking helps them acquire a cutting edge in the competition that maximises gains from customer engagement. Small business owners can easily fuse their personal image with that of the business or brand so that customers can trust it more as they can see the person behind it. Having an impressive personal image helps gain more customer confidence about the business as the trust developed in the person passes on to the business. When customers take an interest in the business, business owners must provide them with the best customer experience during their business interactions to come closer to it with confidence.

Encourage mobile payments over card payments, says Hani Zeini

Using debit and credit cards for payment during shopping has enhanced the shopping experience that inspires customers to shop more frequently. The convenience of cashless payment has encouraged customers to shop more without thinking about their wallets. Going further ahead, technology has created more opportunities for enhancing the shopping experience by allowing customers to pay from their mobile wallets. The convenience of using a single device for online shopping and making payments provide new opportunities for small businesses to engage with customers more conveniently by giving them more choices for contactless payments.

More convenience

People love the speed in all walks of life, and contactless payments made by using smartphones are so fast and convenient that customers would appreciate your gesture of caring for them as they can shop faster and smartly. When shopping online, customers are ready to devote most of the time to select products but prefer a simple and speedy checkout process to complete the purchase. And this is where mobile payments can make a world of difference. Mobile payments rid customers of the hassles of using cards that they must handle with care to ensure safe transactions.

More payment security

The COVID-19 pandemic has given a massive boost to contactless payments as it fulfills the health advisories that help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile wallets are more convenient for both users and merchants because it is a faster mode of payment that is much more secure than card payments. The best thing about mobile wallets is that it links all your debit cards, credit cards ad bank accounts at the back end but keep the details concealed during transactions so that it stays well protected from the prying eyes of fraudsters.

Much better customer experience

Hani Zeini says customers have shown their willingness to use mobile wallets over other types of payments and use them extensively for all kinds of shopping from all sorts of stores, both online or offline. You can pay by using your smartphones with complete flexibility without worrying about credit limits, as you can use any of your accounts for making payment, including your bank account.

