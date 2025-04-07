Healthy Habits at 60 Cut Health Risks

Healthy eating and exercise in your 60s reduce fractures and heart risks.

As people reach their sixties, many start to think more seriously about their health. A long-term study from the UK shows that the way we eat and move at that age can make a big difference, especially when it comes to broken bones and heart-related deaths. This research followed people for 20 years, tracking their habits and how those habits affected their health down the line. The takeaway? Simple changes in food and lifestyle made a difference—especially for men, who are often less likely to think about their bone health. In fact, these small changes can significantly cut health risks, overall.

The researchers looked at people who were born between 1931 and 1939. They collected information about what they ate, how active they were, whether they smoked, and if they had health problems like high blood pressure or diabetes. They also checked on the participants’ waist and hip sizes, did blood sugar tests, and asked questions about their daily habits. What they found after two decades was clear: the people who ate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish—and cut out processed food, white bread, and full-fat dairy—fared better.

Men who stuck to a healthier eating style had a lower risk of hip fractures and heart-related deaths. In fact, eating better was tied to being more active and less likely to have smoked, both of which are good for your bones and heart. One of the most interesting parts of the study was that even though men are at high risk for serious fractures, many of them don’t think much about bone health. They’re usually more worried about their heart. So the researchers compared fractures and heart deaths side by side, hoping that linking the two would help men see how connected everything really is.

Calcium in the diet was also examined, and while it didn’t show a strong link with fewer fractures, it did seem to protect against dying from heart problems. Interestingly, calcium supplements didn’t raise the risk of heart trouble, which is good news for those who take them. However, people who had already broken bones were more likely to be taking supplements, which may have skewed the results.

There were some other findings too. People who had high blood pressure were more likely to have hip fractures. Smokers and those who were less active were more likely to break bones. These aren’t new ideas, but the study backs them up with hard numbers and years of observation. It also shows that diet and lifestyle changes don’t need to be complicated or extreme to be helpful.

Although the study didn’t include a very diverse group of people—all were white—it still gives us a pretty solid idea of how important everyday habits are as we get older. The takeaway isn’t about dieting or counting every calorie. It’s more about steady habits: eating real food while making an effort to cut back on processed options, moving your body regularly, staying away from smoking, and keeping health conditions like high blood pressure in check. If men aren’t motivated by the idea of stronger bones, maybe the possibility of a healthier heart will get them to look at their plate a little differently. Either way, it’s never too late to start making changes that add up in the long run.

