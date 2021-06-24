Helpful Tips for California Child Custody Cases

Child custody cases can be extremely stressful and emotionally draining. Even when facing a difficult case, however, it is important to maintain a clean image and a loving home for the children.

In the best circumstances, going through a divorce can be difficult. When young children are involved, the matter becomes far more challenging – financially, emotionally, and logistically. Having an active role in the life and upbringing of a child can be irreplaceable, and when facing a child custody dispute, it is important to do everything possible to ensure the outcome of the case is favorable.

Ways You Can Effectively Prepare for Your Case

Facing a child custody case in California can be overwhelming, but there are steps that could be taken before and during the case that will increase the chances of having a favorable outcome. It’s critical to prepare extensively for your custody hearing. As a parent, the most important thing to remember is that family law judges will always prioritize the children. In the State of California, In California, child custody laws are designed to be in the best interests of the children are always the number one priority. Therefore, it is every parent’s role to ensure they are demonstrating that they can offer their children a stable, loving, and safe home for their children.

The following tips can be beneficial when facing a California custody dispute:

1. Demonstrate Engagement and Responsibility

Although parents cannot change their past behaviors, they can begin positioning themselves in a manner that demonstrates engagement and responsibility. Even if the divorce has been acrimonious, it is important that parents work through their feelings of betrayal, anger, and bewilderment. Setting aside these struggles can help a custody case and ensure parents are focusing on the relationship they have with their children. By taking the following actions, parents can encourage a favorable custody case outcome.

Spend time with their children,

Be flexible to the child’s schedule,

Show up on time and be dependable, and

Maintain a clean driving record

2. Establish a Safe Home for the Children

Every family law judge in the State of California will be interested in the family home, making sure that the parents can offer a safe and supportive environment. When parents face a bitter divorce, it is important to remember that the other parent may use every opportunity at his or her disposal to gain an advantage. Taking following steps can help:

Avoid having dangerous people in the family home,

Maintain a clean personal record,

If appropriate, childproof the home,

Never keep illegal drugs in the home,

Keep prescription medications and alcohol out of the children’s reach,

Keep weapons and handguns locked away,

Keep a clean home, and

Avoid corporal punishment

3. Demonstrate Good Character

Even before the case goes to court, it is important to showcase a good character. Even when facing a difficult divorce, it is important to avoid disparaging the other parent in public, in front of the children, or on social media. Similarly, it is important to avoid fighting with the other parent, especially in a public place.

Consult with an Experienced Family Law Attorney

Child custody cases can be extremely stressful and emotionally draining. Even when facing a difficult case, however, it is important to maintain a clean image and a loving home for the children. If you are facing a child custody dispute, obtaining the support of an experienced family law attorney can be extremely advantageous for your case.