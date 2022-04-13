Here’s What You Need to Do After an Oklahoma Truck Accident

One of the very first things you should do after a truck accident is receive treatment for your injuries.

After suffering injuries in a semi-truck accident, it can be difficult to figure out what to do next. You might be wondering whether you can receive compensation for your injuries. Perhaps you’re wondering whether negligent drivers will be held accountable for causing your accident. Or maybe you’re not thinking anything at all, and you’re merely focusing on healing from serious, life-changing injuries. Whatever the case may be, it’s important to figure out what steps you should be taking after a car accident.

One of your very first steps should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Oklahoma. These legal professionals can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement that you can use to pay for your medical expenses, your missed wages, and any other damages you might have incurred. It’s best to move quickly, because the statute of limitations can prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long.

Get Medical Treatment

One of the very first things you should do after a truck accident is receive treatment for your injuries. Even if you believe your injuries are relatively minor, it’s still worth seeing a medical professional of some kind. Ideally, you should go straight to a nearby hospital after your crash – even if it’s merely a precautionary measure. You never know – your injuries may be much worse than they seem at first. This is especially true if you have suffered some kind of head injury1.

Getting medical treatment is important for two reasons: Firstly, you need to prioritize your health on a purely logical note. Secondly, you need to accumulate the necessary medical records to prove that your injury actually occurred in the first place. Without these medical records, it will be impossible to receive a settlement.

Gather Evidence

After getting in touch with your attorney, you can begin to collect and compile evidence. In some situations, you may have collected this evidence prior to your first consultation. For example, you might have taken photographs of the accident scene. Or perhaps you wrote down the contact information of eyewitnesses who saw the crash take place. Your attorney can use this evidence and go one step further, collecting information of their own to help your case.

Negotiate for a Settlement

Finally, you’ll need to negotiate for a settlement. Fortunately, your attorney can negotiate on your behalf and help you strive for a fair, adequate settlement. They can use a range of negotiating tactics to ensure you’re walking away with compensation that’ll cover your medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress2, and much more.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Lawyer?

If you’ve been injured in a truck accident, you might be wondering: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The answer is simple: there are many qualified lawyers waiting to assist you in major cities like Tulsa, and all you need to do is reach out and book your first consultation. The sooner you get in touch with one of these lawyers, the better.

Sources: