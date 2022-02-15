Here’s What You Need to Know About Insurance Claims Lawyers

Insurance adjusters are especially creative when you file a claim for damages to your home.

The moment you buy yourself a house or a car, you get insurance. You’ve paid hard-earned money for that house and you want to be protected. Unfortunately, it is only when something bad happens that you realize you are not as well protected as you thought you were. To the average Sunshine State resident this comes as a surprise, but not to seasoned Florida insurance claims lawyers who deal with such cases every single day.

The moment when you see your claim denied is a rude awakening, but it should not be. You probably know that insurance is a very profitable business, but you’ve never asked yourself how is it that they make those profits. The recipe for success is quite simple. Train your policyholders to pay their premiums on time and lowball them when they come asking for money to cover whatever damages they sustained.

Now you know why the insurance adjuster just told you that you’re not covered and you should really stop asking for money because you’re not getting any.

Let’s have a look at some situations insurance claims lawyers in Jacksonville, FL, are faced with on a regular basis.

Let’s say you were involved in a car crash. A serious one that left you with severe back injuries. Forget about the totaled car, you have more important things to worry about, like mounting medical bills and losing the income your family depended on. And the doctors cannot tell you when or if you’re going to be back on your feet. You were probably under the impression that your insurance covers all these losses and money won’t be a problem. That was until the insurance adjuster told you they think you had back problems before the accident and you probably lied when you took out the insurance policy. Sounds awful, but this is just one of the tactics insurers use to minimize the value of your claim or deny it altogether. No worries, a skilled lawyer can make them drop the act in no time.

Insurance adjusters are especially creative when you file a claim for damages to your home. That’s one of the most sensitive areas for their business. Repairing a house badly damaged during a hurricane costs a lot of money, as you probably know. The contractors that came to have a look at your house already told you that. Insurers know very well about these huge costs and are well prepared to find reasons to deny your claim.

If your house was damaged by a sinkhole, they will argue you don’t have coverage for that, although it is included in your basic home insurance. If your house is destroyed by fire, some have the cheek to accuse you of setting the fire yourself. In other cases they try to take advantage of you by hiding behind the ambiguous conditions in your policy. If you’re like most people you probably haven’t read the fine print. Now that you have to, you realize that indeed the terms are very confusing and you don’t know what to believe anymore. That’s such a low trick a good lawyer will put them in their place as soon as he walks in. If a policy is formulated in ambiguous terms, a judge will always rule in your favor as required by law.