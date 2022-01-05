High School Teacher in Washington Accused of Sexual Harassment

It is worth mentioning that he also squeezed her thigh after reaching under her skirt. It is difficult to view this as non-sexual, but more details will obviously come out as the lawsuit progresses.

If parents in Washington could make sure that high schools were free from sexual harassment, they’d probably do it in a heartbeat. If only it were that simple. No one wants to send their children to an educational institution in which they may suffer sexual harassment, but unfortunately, this seems like an inescapable possibility at high schools throughout the nation. Time and time again, we have seen high school teachers being accused of sexual harassment. The latest story comes out of Tacoma, Washington, where a high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly sexually harassing a former student.

Math Teacher Faces Shocking Accusations

On November 12th, it was reported that Steilacoom High School had agreed to place a math teacher on administrative leave after he was faced with shocking accusations of sexual harassment. Their decision came immediately after students staged a walkout to express concern over how the school was handling this situation.

This teacher has been accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment, including reaching under a student’s skirt during the 2018-2019 school year. Law enforcement was notified about the incident only when the victim filed a lawsuit against Garrett and the school district. She is now 19 years old, and she argues that the school district should have been the ones to notify law enforcement when she initially reported the conduct during the 2018-2019 school year. However, the school district is arguing that when the math teacher touched her, it was in a “non-sexual manner.” It is worth mentioning that he also squeezed her thigh after reaching under her skirt. It is difficult to view this as non-sexual, but more details will obviously come out as the lawsuit progresses.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

